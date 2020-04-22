Aarogya Setu Wristbands to Track Coronavirus Patients? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

Aarogya Setu App (Photo Credits: Government of India)

New Delhi, April 22: There are few media reports claiming that the government is preparing to procure wristbands which will track the location and monitor body temperature of coronavirus patients. The reports claimed that the wristbands will be embedded with Aarogya Setu app and will observe movements of COVID-19 patients in the hospital and home quarantine. Aarogya Setu App Used for Surveillance by Government of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The reports claimed that the device aims to track quarantined patients and help health professionals and those delivering essential services. The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India (BECI) will present wristbands to AIIMS and other hospitals and then state government, it added. Aarogya Setu App: Know Features And How to Download The COVID-19 Tracking Application.

Dismissing the claims, the Press Information Bureau of India (PIB) called it is fake news. The PIB Fact Check twitter handle said that there is no such move by the government. "There is no such move. Fake and baseless news," it tweeted.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

#PIBFactCheck Claim : Centre is preparing to procure thousands of wristbands which will be embedded with its #ArogyaSetu app to monitor movements of #COVID2019india patients in hospital & home quarantine Fact : there is no such move . Fake and baseless news pic.twitter.com/xyV7pNNCJT — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 22, 2020

Aarogya Setu is a mobile application developed by the ministry of electronics and Information technology. The app helps citizens to identify their risk of contacting the novel coronavirus based on their location and by asking some questions related to COVID-19 symptoms.