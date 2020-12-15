Govt Granting Loan Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjawal Finance Yojana’ and Asking for Rs 3,200 As Processing Fee? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Approval Letter

New Delhi, December 15: A fake approval letter is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the government is granting a loan and demanding Rs 3,200 as processing fee. The rumour that is being widely circulated on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter claims that the government is granting a loan under the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjawal Finance Yojana'. "The government is granting a loan and requesting a payment of Rs 3,200 on the pretext of processing fee", the claim added. The letter also mentions the account details to which the money has to be transferred.

Dismissing the fake claim, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed that the approval letter that is going viral on social media is a fake one. The fact check revealed that the government is not running any such scheme named as the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjawal Finance Yojana'. Earlier in November, a similar fake letter which was said to be issued by the Ministry of MSME said that the Ministry of MSME is providing loan and requesting a free of Rs 1,000 on the pretext of processing fee.

Here's the tweet:

An approval letter allegedly issued under 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjawal Finance Yojana' is granting a loan and requesting a payment of ₹3,200 on the pretext of processing fee.#PIBFactCheck: This letter is #Fake. No such scheme is run by the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/3Q23Rf5kGd — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2020

Fake news have been spreading on social media like wildfire ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to curb the spread of such misinformation, the government had advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Fact check

Claim : An approval letter allegedly issued under 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjawal Finance Yojana' is granting a loan and requesting a payment of Rs 3,200 on the pretext of processing fee. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that the letter is fake as no such scheme is run by the Government of India. Full of Trash Clean

