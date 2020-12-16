Govt to Deploy Paramilitary Forces at Singhu Border? Punjab, Haryana to Go Under Curfew? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, December 16: A video going viral on social media shows a person claiming that the Centre will deploy paramilitary forces at Singhu Border to quell the farmers' protest. The video further claimed that a curfew would subsequently be imposed in the states of Punjab and Haryana. Taking cognisance of the viral clip, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) - the government's official media arm - issued a strong clarification. Farmers' Protest: Sant Baba Ram Singh, Sikh Priest, Shoots Self at Singhu Border, Dies.

The PIB, through its fact check handle on social media, declared the claims of likely paramilitary troop deployment, and imposition of curfew in Punjab and Haryana as "fake". No such move is being planned by the government.

What Exactly Is The Fake Claim?

It is being claimed in a video that the Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at Singhu border to carry out a major operation and will impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana afterwards. The clip is not embedded here to prevent the dissemination of fake news. Its screenshot is entailed in the clarification issued by PIB, as shared below.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

It is being claimed in a video that the Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at #SinghuBorder to carry out a major operation and will impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana afterwards. #PIBFactCheck: The claims made in the video are #FAKE. pic.twitter.com/2qOXFInX3X — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 16, 2020

The fake news was shared at a time when thousands of farmers have gathered at the borders of Delhi to mark their angst against the new farm reform laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government. The protesting agrarian bodies announced that their stir would continue till the Centre withdraws the contentious laws.

