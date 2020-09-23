Mumbai Police DID NOT Grant Permission For Mass Gathering! Fake Claims & Rumours About City Cops Allowing Protest Against PMC Bank Go Viral

Depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) are agitated over having to pay tax on the interest they would have earned on their deposits. As no solution has been yet found, some of them decided to organise a protest amidst COVID-19 pandemic induced restricts in different parts of the country. As posters of the protest with timings and date are going viral, some on social media claimed that Mumbai Police has given permission for the 'mass gathering'. As the Facebook post garnered a lot of interest, Mumbai Police took to Twitter saying that the claim is fake. The city police tweeted saying that no such permission has been granted. They also asked people to not believe in fake news and be concerned about 'safety against corona'. Fact Check: Viral Post Asking People to Download App From Google Play Store For Checking Oxygen Level by Clicking on Link Provided in The Message is Fraud.

The Facebook post claiming Mumbai cops have granted support for the protest on September 23 at 12 noon near RBI Fort reads, "Repeating again the Good news. Police permission is granted by LAW and ORDER. JT CP so now we will do our Protest with full support of Police. Earnest appeal to all it is now or never. Please join in large numbers on 23rd Sept 2020 12 Noon. RBI Fort, Mumbai. PMCB SHAREHOLDERS AND ACCOUNT HOLDERS FORUM." A comment on the post reads, "Amendment passed in Rajya Sabha." Delhi: ED Attaches 3 Hotels Valued at Rs 100 Crore in PMC Bank Case.

Facebook Post Claiming Mumbai Police Have Given Support for the Protest

Fake Facebook Post on Mumbai Police Granting Permission for Protest (Photo Credits: Santosh Borkar Facebook)

Mumbai Police took to Twitter writing, "Repeating Again. The Fact. No permission has been granted for any such mass gatherings. Safety against corona is also amongst our pursuit of safety for Mumbaikars. Kindly do not believe in such rumours nor forward it any further #FactCheck #StayHomeStaySafe #PhysicalDistancing."

Mumbai Police Tweet Rejecting Any Such Claims of Granting Permission:

Repeating Again. The Fact. No permission has been granted for any such mass gatherings. Safety against corona is also amongst our pursuit of safety for Mumbaikars. Kindly do not believe in such rumours nor forward it any further #FactCheck #StayHomeStaySafe #PhysicalDistancing pic.twitter.com/M6nCcTLP2v — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 22, 2020

As Mumbai Police's tweet was shared widely, Twitterati demanded the intention of a mass gathering for a protest during times of COVID-19. One of the comments read, "Pls take strict action against such people who are making false claims endangering the safety of people." Meanwhile, depositors of PMC bank continue to demand justice over the incident.

