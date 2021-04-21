Raw Red Onions and Pink Salt Can Cure COVID-19? Here's a Fact Check Behind Viral WhatsApp Message Suggesting Coronavirus Solution

Amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases in India, there is an outbreak of fake news. In recent, a claim going viral on social media platforms, including Facebook and Whatsapp, suggested that having raw red onions and pink salt (sendha namak) can cure covid-19. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From 'COVID-19 Only Affects Non-Vegetarians' to 'Bananas Prevent Coronavirus Infection', 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Have Returned from 2020.

"If one eats peeled raw onion (red) with rock salt, people will turn negative from positive after 15 minutes. Listen to it, there is no harm in eating it," the claim said. The claim was also shared in form of an audio file. Look for Hair from 'Bal Kand' of Ramayana and Drink Its Water to 'Cure' Coronavirus? Here's a Fact Check Behind Viral Tweets Suggesting COVID-19 'Solution'.

Debunking the fake news, PIB's fact check Twitter handle said that the claim is fake. "There is no scientific evidence that raw onion and rock salt can be used used as therapy/cure for COVID-19," it added.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

Therefore, the claim that eating raw red onions and pink salt can cure coronavirus is false. There is no evidence or study to prove that claim. A similar claim also went viral in 2020.

Fact check

Claim : Raw Red Onions and Pink Salt Can Cure COVID-19 Conclusion : The claim that eating raw red onions and pink salt can cure coronavirus is false. There is no evidence or study to prove that claim. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).