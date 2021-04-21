Coronavirus cases are only increasing around the world that is not ready for it in terms of infrastructure, healthcare and resources. During times like this, it is important that we do our bit by staying at home and following all COVID-19 prevention habits. However, one of the biggest problems in the current situation is misinformation and fake news and messages that don't seem to take a break from the WhatsApp forward chain. Some of the fake COVID-19 information, "cures" and "home remedies" have resurfaced this year as India battles the second wave. Let's revisit the fake information that needs to be addressed NOW!

Hair from 'Bal Kand' of Ramayana and Drink Its Water to 'Cure' Coronavirus?

Fake Information: "Baal" aka hair strands from "Bal Kand" in the holy book of Ramayana can "cure" coronavirus. If you go check the holy book of Ramayana in your house, you'll find a hair strand in the Bal Kand part of it is what this fake information claims.

Debunked: WHO has clearly indicated that there is no "cure" or "vaccine" made for COVID-19 yet. The only way to tackle the situation currently is by practising social distancing and self-quarantine. Read the entire fact check analysis here: Look for Hair from 'Bal Kand' of Ramayana and Drink Its Water to 'Cure' Coronavirus? Here's a Fact Check Behind Viral Tweets Suggesting COVID-19 'Solution'.

WHO Said No Vegetarian Died Due to Coronavirus?

Fake Information: COVID-19 only happen to non-vegetarians and that no vegetarian died of coronavirus yet. Coronavirus is contracted by people who eat non-veg food! The information seems to be based on the rumours that coronavirus was caused because people in China eat bats.

Debunked: There is no evidence that coronavirus is being caused by non-vegetarian food. WHO has not confirmed the apprehensions that COVID-19 infection could spread through eating chicken, mutton and seafood. Read the entire fact check analysis here: WHO Said No Vegetarian Died Due to Coronavirus? Fact Check Behind Fake Viral Messages That Promote Sanatan Dharma by Saying Vegetarians Won't Die of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Injected in Penis?

Fake Information: COVID-19 vaccine to be injected in the penis. A piece of information citing CNN News was going viral that says coronavirus vaccine will be jabbed in the penis, as doctors encourage this process.

Debunked: The University of California hasn't shared any such study that they have published noting that the coronavirus vaccines will be injected into the penis. Similarly, CNN doesn't carry any article with the headline, "Doctors encourage covid-19 vaccine injections in penis". Read the entire fact check analysis here: COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Injected in Penis? Fact Check to Analyse 'CNN News' That Claims Doctors Encourage Coronavirus Vaccines Jabs in the Male Genitalia.

Bananas Prevent Coronavirus Infection?

Fake Information: A video claims that Australian researchers are discovering bananas that can help prevent infection by COVID-19.

Debunked: AFP report reveals that the video has been doctored from a news report by the Australian television channel ABC to include references to bananas. According to the AFP report, the scientist cited in the report told the news agency that the claim is untrue. Fact Check: Bananas Prevent Coronavirus Infection? Viral Video Claiming Australian Research Stated Bananas Can Help Prevent COVID-19 Is FAKE; Here’s the Truth.

Coronavirus Medicine and Treatment Mentioned in Class 12 ‘Jantu Vigyan’ Book?

Fake Information: A message stated that the medicine to COVID-19 has been found in a Class 12 book. The message further adds that the drug to fight COVID-19 is mentioned on page number 1072 of a book called 'Jantu Vigyan' (Animal Science) written by Dr Ramesh Gupta.

The claim, however, turned out to be fake. The LatestLY Fact Check team found that the message going viral was a fake one as no vaccine or drug has been found to treat coronavirus so far. Read the entire fact check analysis here: Fact Check: Coronavirus Medicine and Treatment Mentioned in Class 12 ‘Jantu Vigyan’ Book? Here’s the Truth Behind the Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

