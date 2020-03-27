Look for Hair from 'Bal Kand' of Ramayana and Drink Its Water to 'Cure' Coronavirus? Here's a Fact Check Behind Viral Tweets Suggesting COVID-19 'Solution'

Look for Hair from 'Bal Kand' of Ramayana and Drink Its Water to 'Cure' Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, there seems to be no scarcity of "solutions" or "cures" from random netizens. From "gharelu nuskhe" to superstion-based solution, some people are under an impression that there are ways other than medicinal treatment that can contain COVID-19. The most recent one to join the list is "Baal" aka hair strands that are being found in the "Bal Kand" in the holy book of Ramayana. People are taking to Twitter to spread a "cure" that says that if you go check the holy book of Ramayana in your house, you'll find a hair strand in the Bal Kand part of it. Fact Check: Bananas Prevent Coronavirus Infection? Viral Video Claiming Australian Research Stated Bananas Can Help Prevent COVID-19 Is FAKE; Here’s the Truth.

For those who don't know that Bal kand of the Ramayana is the first phase of the holy book that shows the childhood phase of Lord Rama, Lakshmana, Bharat and Shatrughna. It encompasses their growing up phase where they were learning from their gurus. But now that the pandemic has taken over, some people on Twitter are claiming that if you go and open the book of Ramayana now to the Baal Kand phase, you will find hair strands and all you have to do is take a glass of water and wash the hair strand in it. Now place the hair strand back into the Ramayana and drink the water. This will help you get rid of the coronavirus. Fact Check: Coronavirus Medicine and Treatment Mentioned in Class 12 ‘Jantu Vigyan’ Book? Here’s the Truth Behind the Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

Check Tweets Claiming That Hair From Bal Kand In Ramayana Can Cure Coronavirus:

Here's Another One

There Are So Many Viral Tweets

: सभी से निवेदन है अपने घर की रामायण ग्रंथ में भगवान के आशीर्वाद स्वरुप उनका उनका बाल निकल रहा है बालकांड में सभी से निवेदन है अपनी रामायण देखें और उसे बाल्को पानी में 20 मिनट रखें और भगवान के मंदिर में रखकर घंटी बजाएं और उसके बाद वह बाल तुलसा जी के क्या रे में रख दें और वह चढ़न pic.twitter.com/nSFHO0ekSb — Gajendra Vaishnav (@Gajendr56369341) March 24, 2020

Solution To Coronavirus?

@narendramodi 🙏 🙏 आदरणीय prime minister ji Mp के विदिशा जिले में एक लड़के दाबा कर रहा है कि उसे रात में सपने में हनुमान जी आ के बोले कि corona से घबड़ाओ नहीं ,रामायण जी खोल के देखो उस मे मेरे शरीर के बाल मिलेंगे उन्हें पानी मे डाल के थोड़ा जल पी लेना।महोदय आश्चर्य तो यह है pic.twitter.com/EecyJ9uQME — Aniket Raghu1c (@Raghu1cAniket) March 23, 2020

Please do not believe this! These are mere superstitious messages that none of us should propagate. Let alone "curing" coronavirus, there is a possibility that if you drink water infused with hair found in a book, you might catch other infections. Not only that there is no way you will definitely find a hair in Ramayana's baal kand. The Baal kand refers to childhood phase not hair. Moreover, PM Narendra Modi has specifically requested not to believe any such superstition that says it can "cure" coronavirus.

Watch PM Urging People To Not Believe In Superstition:

🔴 Do not believe in rumours and superstitions 🔴 Do Not take any medicine without Doctor’s prescriptions pic.twitter.com/gtBNxBRfz8 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 24, 2020

WHO has clearly indicated that there is no "cure" or "vaccine" made for COVOD-19 yet. The only way to tackle the situation currently is by practising social distancing and self-quarantine. The idea is to not meet other people and break the chain of the infection spreading widely.

Fact check