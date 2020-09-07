Schools in India to Be Reopened in a Phased Manner From September 21? WhatsApp Message Going Viral on Social Media Is Fake, PIB Reveals the Truth

New Delhi, September 7: At a time when the country is battling coronavirus pandemic, social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp among others are flooded with fake posts and rumours. In a latest such case, a viral WhatsApp message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that schools will be open in a phased manner from September 21. The claim states that schools will be reopened for students of Class 1 to Class 12 in a phased manner beginning from September 21. Government Schools to be Privatised Throughout India? PIB Fact Check Terms The Report Fake News.

Rubbishing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the WhatsApp message is fake and the Education Minister has not made any such statement. According to guidelines under Unlock 4, students of 9th-12th class can go to school for consultation with teachers. Schools, Colleges Reopening in India from September 1 in a Phased Manner? PIB Fact Check Calls It Misleading.

In the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, states and UTs may permit up to 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work from September 21. The students belonging to classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.

Adding further, the MHA also said that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30 and online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

