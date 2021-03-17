Viral Post Claiming Centre Has Ordered to Close All Schools & Colleges And Cancel Exams is Fake; PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth

New Delhi, March 17: At the time when the world in fighting with coronavirus, several fake news are doping rounds on social media, creating panic among the masses by spreading misinformation. On such viral post claims that Centre has ordered to close all the school and colleges and to cancel all the exams. However, the PIB Fact Check team denied the claim and termed the viral message as fake. Govt Providing Opportunities for Unemployed to Earn Money Every Day While Sitting at Home? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

The PIB Fact Check said that the Prime Minister had not made such an announcement, and the viral post is fake. The PIB Fact Check tweeted, "An image is being shared on social media claiming all schools and colleges will be closed, and all the exams will be cancelled. The Centre has not made any announcement regarding the closure of schools and colleges and the cancellation of exams. The decision in this regard will be taken by state governments."

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

सोशल मीडिया पर स्कूल-कॉलेज बन्द करने और परीक्षा रद्द करने से संबंधित एक तस्वीर शेयर की जा रही है।#PIBFactCheck: केंद्र सरकार द्वारा परीक्षा रद्द करने का आदेश नहीं दिया गया है व स्कूल-कॉलेज खोलने व बंद करने का निर्णय राज्यों द्वारा लिया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/2Y7NdrCQuU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 17, 2021

PM Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Ministers of the states amid growing alarm over the resurgence of COVID-19. The Prime Minister urged the state governments to act fast against the emerging "second peak" of the pandemic. He called for taking quick and decisive steps for stopping this "second peak" of COVID-19 virus, in the meeting held via video conference. However, no decision of imposing lockdown was taken.

Notably, it is not the first time when fake news was being spread on social media. Earlier this week, a viral message, claiming that Indian Railways had cancelled all the trains till March 31, went viral on social media. The PIB Fact check termed the post as fake as no such announcement was made by the Railways.

LatestLY advises readers to restrain from sharing fake news. They should visit official websites for verified information.

