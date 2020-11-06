WHO Doctors Advising Against Social Distancing, Use of Masks? Is COVID-19 Now a 'Treatable' Flu Virus? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, November 6: A viral message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the doctors of the World Health Organization (WHO) are urging people not to maintain social distancing and wear masks as COVID-19 is a flu virus that can be cured with treatment. The misleading post is being widely shared on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. "Viral message claims that doctors from WHO are advising against social distancing & wearing mask alleging COVID-19 is a treatable flu virus", the claim states. Coronavirus Found in Broiler Chicken? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The fake news quotes WHO claiming that coronavirus patients don't require to maintain social distancing, isolation and quarantine protocols. It added saying that WHO has now taken a U-turn and has now claimed that COVID-19 coronavirus cannot be transmitted from one patient to another. Dismissing the rumours, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said the claims made are totally fake. It added saying that the COVID-19 is a contagious disease and precautions like wearing masks, social distancing must be followed by everyone as there is no treatment for coronavirus yet. COVID-19 Is a Bacteria and Not Virus That Causes Thrombosis and Can Be Cured With Aspirin? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth.

Here's the tweet:

Viral message claims that doctors from WHO are advising against social distancing & wearing mask alleging COVID-19 is a treatable flu virus#PIBFactCheck: The claims are #FAKE. COVID-19 is a contagious disease, precautions like wearing masks, social distancing must be followed pic.twitter.com/J3Kvqss8jo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 6, 2020

Fake news has been spreading on social media like wildfire ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The government had advised people of the nation not to believe in such fake news and rumours on social media platforms. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Fact check

Claim : Viral message claims that WHO doctors are advising against social distancing & wearing mask alleging COVID-19 is a treatable flu virus Conclusion : The claims are FAKE. COVID-19 is a contagious disease, precautions like wearing masks, social distancing must be followed Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).