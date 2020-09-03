Yoga Government Diploma for Those Taking Yoga Teacher Training Course From BPPS? PIB Busts Fake News, Reveals the Truth Behind Advertisement Going Viral

New Delhi, September 3: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that any person who takes the Yoga Teacher Training course from Bhartiya Prodyogik Prashikshan Sansthan (BPPS), will be given a Yoga Government Diploma. The claim was made in an advertisement which was widely circulated on social media. The ad stated that once the aspirants takes the Yoga Teacher Training from BPPS, he/she will be given a diploma certificate by the Ministry of MSME and Ministry of AYUSH.

The advertisement further claims that it will be a 10-day Yoga workshop can be taken in any area depending on the convenience of the applicant. Moreover, it claims that the Yoga Teacher Training will be provided to aspirants at a reasonable fee of Rs 9,750 only. The fake advertisement also asks for documents including Aadhaar card and three passport size photos. Clerks, Guards, Peons Appointed by Department of Justice For Government Jobs Through Direct Recruitment?

Dismissing the fake information, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that the ad is fake and misleading. "This claim is misleading. The Ministry of MSME and Ministry of AYUSH are not associated with any such course nor do they provide government certification to any such course", it said.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, fake and misleading information have been widely social media platforms, triggering panic among people. In a bid to curb fake news, the government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation.

Claim : In an advertisement, it has been claimed that 'Government Diploma' will be given on doing Yoga Teacher Training course from 'BPPS'. Conclusion : This claim is misleading as the Ministry of MSME and Ministry of AYUSH are not associated with any such course nor do they provide government certification to any such course. Full of Trash Clean

