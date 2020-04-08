Family Tosses Kid with Disabilities in a Viral TikTok Video! Furious Netizens Say 'Not Funny'

Family tosses kid with Disabilities in a viral TikTok video (Photo Credits: TikTok)

TikTok videos and challenges have taken over social media. Not that people have more time in hand due to lockdown because of coronavirus outbreak, people are making more TikTok videos. More and more challenges are coming up. But this one video of a large family trying out the "Something New" challenge that has been around for quite some time, is enraging people. Known as the Whitaker family, their latest video was flooded with angry and shocked reactions because their TikTok video ended with the mom, Kim, tossing their 14-year-old daughter Abbie. The teen has 1p36 deletion syndrome. The health condition causes severe disabilities and ever since in the video people have witnessed her being tossed, there are demands that the video should not exist on the video making and sharing app. The family residing in Florida consist of eight children.

Their clip starts like a normal “Something New” TikTok challenge videos where people line up and bust a move as they come in camera's focus. In the video, the whole family including the siblings, mum and dad line up and dance as they come into focus. Towards the end, however, Kim tosses her daughter over to the other side and that is where the video ends.

TikTok expressed their anger in the comments. Users were in shock and concerned for Abbie. Some even wanted to call Child Protective Services. One user wrote, “Why is this not reported and kept on?” Another commented, “child services, yes this video right here.” Watch Video:

"[Abbie] loves to be tossed just like any other child and laughs when she is just like every other child," Kim told BuzzFeed News. "She has been my daughter for 14 years, and I know her better than anyone."