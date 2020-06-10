Fat Police Dog Gets Stuck in Park Bench in China, Owner Says He Eats Too Much! (Watch Funny Rescue Video)

Fat dog gets stuck (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

A Police dog, off service, put on so much weight that he got stuck in a bench at a park in China. Three-year-old Labrador named Zhuang Zhuang was a former police dog in Changping District of Beijing. The pooch was getting some pictures clicked apparently when he slipped between the bench and then it was difficult for him to come out. It took a group of other walkers to get Zhuang Zhuang out of his discomfort. A video of his cute rescue has been shared online and it is too cute to be missed. Pet Dog Almost Strangled Between Elevator Doors, Gets Saved in Time by Quick-Thinking Doctor (Watch Viral Video).

Zhuang Zhuang was part of an organised photoshoot. His owner Ms Wang told in a report, "We looked for somewhere for him to rest and he jumped on the bench when he saw two girls sitting there. Then he somehow slipped out and got stuck there because he has a big bum. All the other dog owners nearby rushed over to help him. We tried so many ways and finally dragged him out of the bench. It took 10 minutes!" Poor pooch. The family also agreed that he has put on weight after he got off from his service. They weren't sure if they should upload the video online, but gave in and people are loving him. Little Boy Bravely Rescues Puppy Stuck in an Oil Well in Turkey, Video of His Heroic Act Goes Viral.

Watch The Video Here:

But Zhuang Zhuang has a tendency of being on the heavier side ever since he was a puppy. His owners mentioned that the sudden lack of training but a lot of appetites has made him fat. "He eats far too much, like his stomach is a bottomless pit, but we’re feeding him less to help him lose weight," said Ms Wang. Clearly, losing some weight should be the pupper's necessity now unless he wants to embarrass his family again.