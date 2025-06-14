Father's Day is a special occasion celebrated in many countries around the world to honour fathers and father figures for their love, sacrifice, and guidance. Typically observed on the third Sunday in June, Father's Day 2025 falls on celebrated on June 15. A little laughing-out-loud moment stands out among the many ways to celebrate this day. There is no better way to celebrate the dads in your life than with some ultimate hilarious dad jokes. Even though we may pretend to be annoyed by his PJs, we secretly love these fatherly zingers that are so bad they are good! So, what are you waiting for? Share these Father's Day 2025 funny jokes, viral memes, PJs and GIFs to make your dad go LOL as you celebrate this special day. Father's Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Tech Gadgets to Brewing Kit, 6 Thoughtful Gifts To Give to Your Daddy Dearest!

Father’s Day is a time for families to express appreciation for the important role that fathers play in their lives. It provides an opportunity for children to show gratitude to their dads through gestures such as gifts, cards, and spending quality time together. On this day, families often gather for meals, outings, or special activities to celebrate the bond between fathers and their children. It's a day to reminisce about cherished memories, share laughter, and create new experiences together. Whether it's a heartfelt conversation, a simple gesture of appreciation, or a grand celebration, Father's Day serves as a reminder to honour and cherish the love and support of fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, and other paternal figures in our lives. As you observe Father’s Day 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of funny Dad jokes and Father's Day puns that you can download and share with all the fatherly figures around you.

On Father's Day, what better way to celebrate Dad than with some classic dad jokes? Whether they elicit groans or genuine laughter, dad jokes are a staple of fatherly humour. So, in honour of this special day, it's the perfect opportunity to unleash a barrage of dad jokes that are sure to bring a smile to dad's face (even if he rolls his eyes a bit). Here is a collection of Father's Day funny jokes, hilarious puns, viral memes and GIFs that you can share with your dad to wish them Happy Father’s Day 2025.

Father's Day Funny Memes

Father's Day Memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Father's Day Funny Memes

Father's Day Memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Father's Day Funny Memes

Father's Day Memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Father's Day Funny Memes

Father's Day Memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Father's Day Funny Memes

Father's Day Memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Father's Day Funny Memes

Father's Day Memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Father's Day GIF

From puns about tools and sports to timeless classics about driving and embarrassing dance moves, dad jokes come in all shapes and sizes. Whether shared in person, over the phone, or through a funny Father's Day card, these jokes are a light-hearted way to show appreciation for Dad's unique sense of humour and the joy he brings to the family. So, embrace the corniness, embrace the groans, and most importantly, embrace the laughter as you celebrate Father's Day with a hearty dose of dad jokes! Wishing everyone a Happy Father’s Day 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2025 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).