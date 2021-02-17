Anti-Valentine Week 2021 is ongoing. After the week-long celebration of mushiness, aka Valentine Week, now it’s time to go anti-Valentine. These seven days are unromantic on the calendar, time for single people to enjoy. After Slap Day, Kick Day and Perfume Day, comes Flirting Day, which is on February 18. Flirting day is all about celebrating the healthy way to flirt, and how your attempt may at times fail hilariously. Whether you are a pro at flirting or not, here, we bring you some Flirting Day 2021 funny memes and jokes. These hilarious Instagram posts, GIFs and witty comebacks are so relatable and perfect for sending out to your loved ones on Anti-Valentine Week.

Anti-Valentine Week starts just after the celebration of Valentine’s Day, February 15. Starting with Slap Day, the seven days are full of fun and hilarious events. Flirting Day is observed a day after Perfume Day, on February 18. So, what’s your thought on flirting? It can either go really well to the point where you are planning your first date, after one interaction, or can horribly wrong, like bad enough you want to hide in a closet. While it is true that flirting is one of those life skills that really cannot be taught, that doesn’t mean, we won’t have our fun!

Whether you are a pro at flirting, or at the receiving end, that at times the one-liner was way too cringe to handle, these Flirting Day funny memes and jokes sum it up all.

These flirting memes are so relatable, and some of it might leave you feeling better about your flirting skills. So, is it time for you to up the game? However way you want to impress your crush, just be sure, you are being real and not copying some other tactics. Happy and healthy flirting!

