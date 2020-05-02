Florida Lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder Begins 'Grim Reaper Tour' Dressed Up As Angel of Death on Local Beaches to Remind People of Coronavirus Threat (Watch Video)

Grim reaper Florida (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus pandemic fears have gripped the world. The United States is among the worst-affected countries with over 1,10000 cases and 65,000 plus deaths in the last few months. Yet, there has not been proper implementations of restrictions on the movement of people. As Florida's beaches are opened to the public since last week of April, a lawyer has taken it upon himself to remind the locals of the Coronavirus threat that still exists in a way that has caught everyone's attention. Lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder dresses up as grim reaper and does rounds on the beaches here, to remind people frequenting the shores that they may be inviting death. He calls it the " Florida Grim Reaper Tour". Pictures of this grim reaper are now going viral on social media. After Scaring With Ghosts, Indonesian Lockdown Violators Are Now Being Locked Up in Haunted Houses.

The grim reaper is typically depicted as a skeleton with a black cloak who symbolizes death and evil. He carries a scythe, which is symbolic of his duty to harvest souls. As per reports in the New York Times, Florida has 34,720 cases and over 1,300 deaths due to COVID 19. Amidst all this, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen, easing the Coronavirus restrictions. And immediately over thousands of people were seen visiting the shores. So Uhlfelder decided to take it upon himself to raise awareness against gathering at the beaches, and he chose a personification of death to do it. He dresses up in a black cloak, black mask and gloves with a plastic scythe in his hand and goes on beaches in the Walton County-area beaches. Pictures of "spotting this grim reaper on the beach" are being shared online. In fact, Daniel Uhlfelder himself has shared his pictures of becoming the grim reaper. Malaysia: Man Dresses up as Ghost to Scare Youngsters Breaking The Coronavirus Lockdown Protocol, Pics Go Viral.

Check Pics and Videos of Grim Reaper on Florida Beaches:

Grim Reaper Tour Begins

Begins Today

Today I began touring Florida as the Grim Reaper to remind Floridians of the importance that we stay home and protect one another. This is just the beginning. Thank you for the support received from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/aVPICTxebE — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 2, 2020

Stay Home

Stay home Florida pic.twitter.com/MV4fyAXvwu — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 1, 2020

On Video!

Talking about choosing to be a Grim Reaper he told USA Today, "This is a way in which I can convey the message that this virus is a deadly virus and that we need to think about this and take some time before we jump into these types of things." A father of two, he will start touring more beaches today. He says it is too soon to open up the beaches when there are still COVID 19 cases within the country.