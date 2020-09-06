This would be anyone’s worst nightmare to come true. A Florida mother was shocked to discover her eight-year-old daughter’s Facebook image was stolen and turned into a child sex doll. It was legally sold on Amazon and other adult websites. The mother, identified in reports only as Terri, was made aware of the advertisement in August and is now fighting against it. After complaining to Amazon, she reported the doll was removed from the e-commerce website. However, Terri pointed out that she has found it on other adult websites, including some, where the doll is displayed naked and has videos of people on how to use it.

Terri has teamed up with the Child Rescue Coalition, an organisation in Boca Raton working against child sex abuse and predators. The mother told the organisation that it was on August 12, when she received a Facebook message from a friend sharing the image of a child sex doll on Amazon, which was sold for $559. She was shocked to find that the child sex doll resembled her eight-year-old daughter. The photo looked like it had been created from a picture of her little daughter that she had shared in a Facebook group. You can see the pic here.

Terri said that her daughter is a child model and pageant contestant who suffers from Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID). On the Facebook page, she shares her daughter’s journey of illness, her community service projects, her modelling and pageant success. “I read the message from my friend and saw the image, and I instantly started to cry uncontrollably. I was completely overwhelmed with a mix of emotions that I’ve never felt before,” she was quoted saying in Child Rescue Operation. “This image had the same socks as my daughter and the same pose as my daughter on our sofa at home. She had that same sweatshirt and facial features as that image, even the same stuffed animal! I couldn’t image that some sicko would use my daughter’s photo to create something so ugly and evil to be used for abuse by pedophiles,” she added. Petition Against XXX Website Pornhub Receives Two Million Signs Demanding The Porn Site To Shut Down for Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos.

The doll had been listed on Amazon since November, 2019. While Amazon removed the doll, there are other sites which are using the image. Terri is currently fighting against it and trying to take the images down from all the other websites, where she found it. It should be noted here that child sex dolls are currently legal in the US except for Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky. However, there are many advocates fighting to ban the sale of child sex dolls in the country.

