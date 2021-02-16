Chennai, February 16: Amid the spike in fuel prices, a petrol pump in Tamil Nadu's Karur district is offering free of cost petrol to people whose children are able to recite Thirukkural, couplets by famous Tamilian poet and saint Thiruvalluvar. The petrol pumps owned by Valluvar agencies in Nagampalli village in Aravakurichi are reportedly giving half a litre of the fuel if the child recites 10 couplets and 1 litre free petrol for 20 couplets. Fuel Price Hike: Priyanka Chaturvedi Shares Amul Creative on Petrol, Diesel Price Rise From 2013, Pointing Out How It's Relevant in 2021.

As per reports, the scheme was implemented to help the residents of the area amid the massive surge in the prices of petrol around the country. "The scheme will also attract the attention of parents who would make sure their children learn Thirkkural for free petrol. Our purpose was to inculcate the interest among children towards Thirukkural," K Senguttuvan, the owner of the petrol pump told Times of India. Madhya Pradesh Man Protests by Raising Bat And Helmet After Premium Petrol Price in Bhopal Crossed Century-Mark; Image Goes Viral.

Currently the free petrol scheme is valid till April 31 of this year. However, this offer can be availed multiple times if the children are able to recite different couplets by Thiruvalluvar every time. The staff at petrol pump has been tasked with recording the details of the children as well as all the couplets they recite for getting free oil.

