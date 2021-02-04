The effects of coronavirus pandemic is still affecting people and amid this about 81 persons were caught having an orgy at a French warehouse flouting COVID-19 curfew rules. Police raided the place and broke the XXX orgy up for violating a coronavirus curfew. The sex party took place in Collegien which is about 20 miles outside Paris and also included booze, blasting sound systems and lights, as per The Independent. The party took place 3 hours past the 9 p.m. France’s curfew. Once authorities were able to legally enter the warehouse at 11 p.m., they discovered the orgy.

"The event was in breach of the curfew, and there were also problems with masks and social distancing,” an investigator told the outlet. Those involved in the party cooperated with the police, and there was no resistance to the police", police said. Eighty-one people were fined for breaking curfew, the report said and three people suspected of organizing the orgy were questioned by police. Recently, József Szájer, an anti-gay politician and a member of the European Parliament, representing the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party resigned from his position after he was caught attending a sex party. Even anti-LGBT politician Petras Grazulis was seen on camera with a semi-naked man standing behind him during a Zoom call. The video which has now gone viral on social media platforms shows a document on the screen then during a meeting and then shows Lithuanian MP Petras Grazulis's webcam. In Spain, the Police busted a group of six people having an orgy after the coronavirus lockdown was implemented. Putting the health of everyone at risk the swingers were having a sex party in a flat in Madrid. It is being said that the flat is apparently a brothel, as per reports by the Daily Star.

Last year, Pornhub grabbed headlines after coronavirus-themed porn was going viral on the XXX streaming site with more than 100 videos. The adult website apparently believes that one way possible to deal with coronavirus scare is by watching COVID-19 themed porn videos.

