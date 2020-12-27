Come Christmas and everything is decked up in lights and Santa Claus-related stuff. From caps to stockings and Xmas trees, the Christmas vibe is in the air. And if you see Santa Claus visiting your area, then Jingle Bells song starts playing. But forget all that you have seen about Santa bearing gifts, as we bring you some funny avatar of Santa Claus. Be it doing classical Indian dance or performing somersaults, funny videos of Santa Claus shared online are going viral. And if your spirits are low this festive season, of spending it away from your loved ones, these videos will surely cheer you up.

A lot of people are celebrating Christmas 2020 virtually. People have shared how distinctly different their Christmas celebrations looked this year. In a year ridden with the crisis of COVID-19, every festival has looked and felt different. This time, Santa Claus was even declared as an essential worker, safe to deliver presents to everyone. But some people went ahead to give Santa Claus a very desi spin. So there are few funny clips of the red suit bearded-man surfacing online and they live leave you with a smile for sure!

Check Funny Videos of Santa Claus For Christmas 2020:

Santa Dancing With COVID-19 Vaccine:

An edited clip of an animated Santa Claus, shows him doing the Indian classical dance moves. The funny clip shows him slamming the numbers 2020 and jumps on them. Towards the end, there appears a COVID-19 vaccine as a gift and Santa accompanied by doctors cannot contain the joy.

Watch the Video Here:

The same clip has been reedited with a background music of "Shape of You" Indian Classical version and going viral on Twitter.

Check it Here:

Santa Doing Somersaults

A video of this time a real Santa Claus sporting some typically Maharashtrian dance moves has been shared online. The Santa not just dances but goes on to do some somersault jumps on the street!

Watch Funny Video Here:

Santa after spending 2 mins in maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WWRw0SxvV0 — Ketan (@Knph9311) December 27, 2020

Santa Claus Fights With Spiderman

Santa Claus has such a happy, jovial and peaceful appearance at all times, so imagine seeing him fighting with another superhero. The video went viral a day ago.

Watch Video Here:

So if you needed a good dose of laughter and cheer up your holiday mood then these videos will help. Share them to everyone, specially if you are feeling a little low seeing people you know celebrating it together and while you are stuck somewhere. Wish Merry Christmas, Desi style with these funny clips.

