Once in a while, the Indian TV produces a scene so absurd that the entire nation is compelled to talk about it. Remember when Simar turned into a housefly? Or when Gopi Bahu washed her husband's laptop in a kitchen sink? Well, here is the latest clip, which is proof that sometimes Indian writers just run out of cares to give. In this clip from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Helly Shah's character can't see properly because something is irritating her eyes. As she's walking she trips over an open luggage bag, rams her head into a wall, and falls unconscious inside the said bag, fitting in it perfectly. The bag is then zipped up, transported and thrown into a swimming pool by the supposed villain of the show. Marvellous. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Funny Memes Go Viral As Devoleena Bhattacharjee Aka Gopi Bahu Returns With New Season (Watch Teaser Video).

The writing, the acting, the editing defy any iota of logic and sensibility. There has been a debate where defenders say that the Indian TV shows are made on a micro-budget with limited time to write. But, nothing on this planet should be able to excuse this lazy writing. #TMKOC Becomes The Top Trend On Twitter After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Post Funny Memes Welcoming The Show's Fresh Episodes!

Check Out The Tweet Here:

In case you haven't noticed what's happening in indian dramas these days. pic.twitter.com/5GfrCjYY5r — . (@Bellona__) September 21, 2020

Of course, Twitterati is having a field day with this idiotic clip.

Nolan Got Nothing On Indian Writers

Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers! 🙆🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/42mqp7ZyvN — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 21, 2020

Watertight Plot

Your analysis seems to have punched holes into what was a mostly watertight plot :) — Dinesh R (@rdinesh5) September 21, 2020

It's Cake

What did I just watch https://t.co/P4vHzAnuYj — pooja dhingra (@poojadhingraa) September 22, 2020

Fans of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 are loving where the show's headed. One fan even urged everyone to not judge the romantic thriller based on one clip. Apparently, the show has a knock-your-socks-off storyline. Check out the comments on the YouTube of the clip.

Fans Clearly Love The Show

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Helly plays a physiotherapist, who is sent on an undercover mission by her cop boyfriend, played by Vishal Vashishtha, to expose a crime lord, played by Rrahul Sudhir. The crimelord and the girl get married for some reason, and turns out he cop is the real villain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).