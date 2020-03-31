Coronavirus Lockdown: Doordarshan All Set to Bring Back Golden Era of Television With Shows Like Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati, Chanakya

Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

New Delhi, March 31: Doordarshan is all set to make staying at home more enjoyable for people during the lockdown by bringing its Golden Era shows back on television. The following shows are scheduled for re-telecast. Chanakya Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch the Chandraprakash Dwivedi Historical Show on TV.

1. Chanakya: 47 episodes, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is planned for daily telecast in the afternoon time bands of DD Bharti from 1st week of April, 2020.

2. Upanishad Ganga: 52 episodes, produced by Chinmaya Mission Trust and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, also scheduled for afternoon slots on DD Bharti starting 1st Week of April, 2020.

3. Shaktimaan: the famous serial featuring Mukesh Khanna planned for a 1-hour daily telecast on DD National network from April 2020 at 1 PM.

4. Shriman Shrimati: the rib tickling comedy produced by Markand Adhikari is scheduled for a comeback on DD National from April 2020 in the 2 PM slot.

5. Krishna Kali: 18 episodes are scheduled for a daily telecast at 8:30 PM on DD National

Ahead of the above television serials, the re-telecast of the following has already begun on March 28, 2020. Shaktimaan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch This Mukesh Khanna's Superhero Show on TV.

1. Ramayan: from the stable of Ramanand Sagar's catalogue comprising 78 episodes(35 minutes each) and 30 episodes(30 minutes each) being telecast on DD National everyday at 9 AM and 9 PM

2. Mahabharat: 97 episodes (45 minutes) is being telecast in the 12 noon and 7 PM slots.

3. Byomkesh Bakshi: 52 episodes telecast for 1 hour daily at 11 am

4. Circus: 19 episodes and featuring Shahrukh Khan is being aired at 8 PM

5. Hum Hain Na: comprising of 60 episodes has been scheduled starting from 28.3.2020 as a daily serial at @10.00pm on DD National Network

6. Tu Tota Main Maina: comprising of 26 episodes has been scheduled as a daily serial from 28.3.2020 everyday @10.30pm on DD National Network.

It is further highlighted that it is mandatory for all the DTH/Cable operators to show all the DD Channels as well as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Channels as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. Non carriage of these channels is liable for action under Section 11, 12 and 18 of the Act.

In case viewers are not able to see the desired DD Channel they can complain about the same to the Station Head of the nearest Doordarshan Kendra or e-mail at ddpb.inform@gmail.com. A letter to this end has been issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.