Google Doodle is celebrating American sculptor, filmmaker and entrepreneur Altina Schinasi on her birth anniversary today on August 4. Altina Schinasi is best known for designing the 'Harlequin eyeglass frame' which is popularly known as cat-eye glasses. The window dresser, designer and inventor is fondly remembered for her contribution to eyewear fashion and design. Here's everything to know about Altina Schinasi whose birth anniversary Google Doodle is celebrating today. Google Doodle Celebrates Popular South Asian Street Food 'Pani Puri' With Unique Game.

Altina Schinasi Early Life

Altina Schinasi was born at the Schinasi Mansion on Manhattan's Upper West Side on August 4, 1907, and was the youngest child in the Schinasi family. Altina was tutored at home for the first few years of her life and further attended Horace Mann School. Altina left home at the age of twelve to board at Dana Hall School in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Altina Schinasi Birth Anniversary:

#Altina Schinasi's 116th Birthday # Date: August 4, 2023 Today’s Doodle celebrates the life of Altina “Tina” Schinasi, an American artist, designer, and inventor most known for designing the Harlequin eyeglass frame — known today as the widely popular “cat-eye” eyeglass fr… pic.twitter.com/aqGbLK63Kz — Goggle Doddle (@GoggleDoddle) August 3, 2023

Altina Schinasi as a Designer

After her high school graduation, Altina Schinasi was studying painting in Paris where she found herself immersed in the world of art. To hone her artistic skills formally, Altina went on to attend The Art Students League in New York City while working as a window dresser for multiple stores along Fifth Avenue. The American artist got the groundbreaking idea of the 'cat-eye glasses' while working as a window display designer. Google Doodle Today: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Altina Schinasi, the Visionary Designer Behind Cat-Eye Glasses.

The shape of Harlequin masks worn during the Carnevale festival in Venice, Italy, inspired her as she envisioned the cat eyeglass frames with pointed edges. Schinasi persisted in her unique design pursuit despite facing multiple rejections from major manufacturers. The cat-eye glasses design by the American designer won her significant recognition and she is fondly remembered even today for her unconventional artistic abilities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2023 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).