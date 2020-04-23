Guy Makes 'Distracted Boyfriend Meme' Painting Using MS Excel's Bar Charts, Microsoft is Impressed With His Skills (Check Viral Pic)

Ms Excel painting (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Most of us probably know of MS Excel for storing data in an organised manner. For those who regularly use it, it is much more than rows, columns and facilitating calculations. But do you know the spreadsheet app can actually be used to make art? A Twitter user named Planet Dave has utilised his time in quarantine to make some artwork in MS Excel. He made a painting of 'Distracted boyfriend' using the app and it is so impressive that even the maker company Microsoft is impressed by his skills. The guy's painting using an Excel chart is now going viral on social media. Working From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Twitterati Come Up With Great Makeshift Desk Ideas to Deal With WFH.

Twitter user Planet Dave (@_daviant) made two paintings, using MS Excel. In the first one, he showed a man analysing some stocks with a very detailed economic background. But it is his second piece of making a painting of a meme format that has caught more eyes. What he calls as "stupid Excel chart" is now being appreciated as a great piece of art on Twitter. Even Microsoft took notice of his skills and commented, "Wow. WOWWWWWWW. You've done important work here." The tweet has since then gone viral with close to 26,000 retweets and 1.2 lakh likes. Distracted Boyfriend Meme Has a Lesbian Climax We Never Saw Coming! Twitter Explodes… As Expected.

Check Twitter User's Painting Using MS Excel:

Another day another stupid Excel chart pic.twitter.com/NaNLHTZGSW — Planet Dave (@_daviant) April 22, 2020

What's also funnier is the way he has represented the meme. The girl in blue is "doing useful data analysis", the guy is himself and the girl in red is "Making stupid Excel bar charts." But his art has definitely impressed people online.

Check Microsoft's Reply:

Wow. WOWWWWWWW. You've done important work here. — Microsoft (@Microsoft) April 22, 2020

Dave also shared the work he had made on the previous day.

Today’s stupid Excel graph pic.twitter.com/URm1PzSC3i — Planet Dave (@_daviant) April 21, 2020

People on Twitter were highly impressed with his skills and left encouraging comments. Check some of them here:

Highest Use of Excel

👏 Best and highest use of Excel… https://t.co/dMF1pGgYzl — Mara Averick (@dataandme) April 23, 2020

That Chart Title Though

Everything about this is wonderful, and frankly I can't even imagine how deeply annoyed I would be if I tried to make something like this in Excel, but my favorite detail is that default "Chart Title". https://t.co/w82QMuVDLx — Noah Haskell (@noahaskell) April 23, 2020

Hilarious and Creative

holy shit this is hilarious https://t.co/GBngytjzdD — Eric Budd (@ericmbudd) April 23, 2020

The Art's Got Takers

I would like to buy this art. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) April 22, 2020

Genius!

Want to See More

pls keep making these 🙏 — holly (@hollyisafan) April 22, 2020

The distracted boyfriend meme has been quiet popular among artists, a photographer had recreated it lego a few months ago. Right now, quarantine is working in wonderful ways for some, we say. A lot of people are picking up and making art but this guy just made MS Excel seem so much fun!