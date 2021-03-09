BTS is a craze that has not only put South Korea strongly on the global map apart from their dramas but also the member of the K-pop idol. They now enjoy a global fanbase with India too swaying to their beats. The rapper in the group Suga or Min Yoong-Gi celebrates his birthday today. He is also the person who has written songs along with other members of the band. A royalty by his own admission, Suga also has a wonderful sense of camera. Many of his pictures make you believe he is actually romancing it. Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS and More to Perform at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

So while you swoon over his many mixed tapes and BTS tracks, we thought of exploring the picture-perfect side of Suga in this feature. P.S. If you think your heart can race strongly because of him, please refrain from watching this. But then can you?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS SUGA | 비티에스 슈가 (@bts.suga)

With a dash of gold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS SUGA | 비티에스 슈가 (@bts.suga)

Some charm up for grabs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS SUGA | 비티에스 슈가 (@bts.suga)

Eyes on the prize

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS SUGA | 비티에스 슈가 (@bts.suga)

The ARMY obviously has plans for Suga's birthday and it is said that they are looking to increasing the streaming hits on his videos.

