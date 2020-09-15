Happy Engineer's Day 2020! Today India celebrates the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaray who was the engineering pioneer of the country and it is the best time to thank the engineers for their contribution to the society and tell them that their hard work is appreciated. Twitter is flooding with funny memes, quotes, wishes and greetings for engineers all around the world. We celebrate this day amid the coronavirus pandemic and it is the best time to wish your Engineer friends. People who have engineers as family members or friends observe the day by planning surprises, however, amid the pandemic, you can celebrate Engineer's Day by sharing Happy Engineer's Day 2020 wishes, jokes and memes on engineers, Engineer's Day WhatsApp wishes, Happy Engineer's Day Facebook Status pictures and more with friends and family. WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Hilarious Messages and Facebook One-Liners to Share With Your Engineer Friends!

On Twitter people are using funny memes and GIFs as a cool way to wish the engineers around the world. Some have also shared quotes and greeting whereas pictures of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaray. Engineer's Day celebrates thousands of engineers who graduate every year and the whole concept of engineering. You might want to check some Happy Engineer's Day 2020 wishes, jokes and memes on engineers, Engineer's Day WhatsApp wishes, Happy Engineer's Day Facebook Status pictures that you can share with your friends and family. As we celebrate Engineers Day 2020, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages and SMS. Wish an engineer you know by sending these cool messages. WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Hilarious Messages and Facebook One-Liners to Share With Your Engineer Friends!

Twitter Celebrates Engineer's Day

If we can survive engineering then we can survive anything 🦾#EngineersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/iCixATs6eo — Ṗṙḕṁ🖤👑 (@b_u_n_n__y) September 15, 2020

Wishes From Nirmala Sitaraman

Remembering Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birthday celebrated as #EngineersDay. Extraordinary contribution to infrastructure building- during Pre & Post independence India in the Deccan, Mysore, Pune etc. Singular contribution to excellence in engineering. Inspirational. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 15, 2020

Happy Engineering Day!

🌹🌹🌹Happy Engineering Day to all Engineer's💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/ugtxdNhXsW — Daamohdhar .K (@KDamoda33867407) September 15, 2020

Best Wishes

Happy Engineers day to this man also who tought us what is real engineering #happyengineersday #EngineersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/UnI8RhEFl0 — Shubham Kaushik (@shubhamkaushikk) September 15, 2020

Greetings

Without engineer's we cannot imagine this world. Because engineering makes engineers to try something new and creative. #happyengineersday pic.twitter.com/htTZbtlkyV — Bhanu Paliwal (@paliwalji72) September 15, 2020

LOL

ROFL

For the people who are looking for amazing quotes on Engineering, images and messages for Happy Engineers Day, we bring you a nice collection of WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages and SMS to send everyone. If you are looking for Happy Engineer's Day 2020 messages, greetings and images to send everyone, then we have got you a nice collection of it all.

