Happy Holi 2021! Holi, a two-day spring festival that begins with Holika Dahan marks the end of winter. While on this day people smear each others' faces in colours, some also share funny memes and jokes to make the day more fun. Holi is one of the festivals associated with pranks and jokes so in the digital world, how can we celebrate the day without Holi 2021 funny memes and jokes? In some parts, this festival is also related to the spring harvest and farmers celebrate Holi in the hope of producing a good crop. BTW, did you know that Holi is also known as Kama Mahotsav? On this day, we also present you a collection of Happy Holi 2021 wishes in Marathi, Dhulandi images, Holi wishes images, WhatsApp Stickers, Holi messages, Happy Holi 2021 HD wallpapers, and more for free download online.

But here's a little bit about Holi first, the festival of Holi starts from the evening of Holika Dahan on the last day of Phagun and on the next morning everyone meets, hugs, colours and embellishes each other. During this time the environment looks very fun, beautiful and colourful. This festival is known to be the victory of unity, love, happiness, happiness and good over evil. On this day, people forget the bitterness and envy feeling between each other and smear faces with colour each. So let's end any kind of cold feelings by sending each other Holi memes and jokes because 'Bura na mano Holi hai!":

Many people also enjoy sharing Happy Holi 2021 wishes in Hindi, Dhulandi images, Holi 2021 messages in Hindi, Holi Hai WhatsApp Stickers, Holi images and Happy Holi Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. So fret not, we have the best Happy Holi 2021 messages in Hindi, Holi 2021 greetings in Hindi, Dhulandi messages in Hindi, Holi Hai WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Holi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

