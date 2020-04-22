Happy Quarantine Birthday Wishes: Send WhatsApp Sticker Messages, Birthday Images, GIFs and Photos to Celebrate the Day While Social Distancing

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

No, it is not easy! And this is probably the worst way of celebrating someone’s birthday. But it does not necessarily have to be boring! During this challenging time, it is essential to count your blessings and celebrate the most special day of your life, with your closed ones, with whom you are living at the moment. Again, to those who have someone in their life, whose birthday falls during the pandemic, there are several ways you can make the day special for his/ her. Above all, sending warm Birthday wishes can work like magic. Amid our new normal of social distancing, send out Happy Quarantine Birthday wishes to your parents, partners, siblings and friends while they celebrate the day at home. We have got you the latest collection of Birthday wishes images, Happy Birthday greetings, WhatsApp Sticker messages and some supercool GIFs to send out, along with some virtual hugs and kisses. How to Celebrate Birthdays, Anniversaries and Festivals While Self-Quarantining: Alternative Ideas to Make Celebrations Memorable Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Birthdays are special! Not only do they mark the passing of another fabulous trip around the sun, but they are also one of the best ways to gather with friends and family for all the festive desserts, cocktails and of course, whimsical décor that your heart desires. But since, not all of them is possible this year, specifically the gatherings, people are celebrating their birthdays virtually. You can make the day special too, by sending Happy Birthday greetings, lovely wishes and messages to cheer up the birthday person and make her/ him feel loved on the special day. Dating During Coronavirus, How to Host a Virtual Happy Hour, Virtual Dinner Party & Others Are Top Google Searches During Pandemic.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Very Happy Quarantine Birthday! Sending Lots of Love and Virtual Hugs.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Birthday Best Friend! Have a Brilliant Day and We’ll Go Out and Celebrate As Soon as We Are Able to. Lots of Love.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You All Love, Hugs and Kisses Virtually. The Good Thing About This Quarantine Is You Won’t Have Share Your Birthday Cake Today! Have a Blast!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Birthday to You. I Hope Your Special Day Will Bring You Lots of Happiness, Love, and Fun. You Deserve Them a Lot. We Will Celebrate It Together, Very Soon!

These are some of the cutest Happy Birthday wishes and images that you can send to your friend to make this special. And once the pandemic ends, and it will, you will have every excuse to throw the biggest and baddest birthday party of all time. Meanwhile, enjoy your Quarantine Birthday!