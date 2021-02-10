Desi Twitterati is surely having a wild time as a photo of a groom sitting at the computer is going viral on the internet. To desis, this could be exactly what our parents warned us about when they said, ‘You are addicted to your computer.’ The viral photo shows the groom sticking his eyes on the computer screen, while his newly married wife is sitting behind, waiting for him. The pic sparks “Hold on babe,” funny memes and jokes. This is the latest meme trend among desi Twitterati, and they indeed love it. The reactions, funny memes and jokes are the best thing on the inter RN, and you must not miss the viral trend.

Indian weddings, as grand they are, often is a place to display some hilarious moments too. We have often come across funny memes, and jokes and they are ridiculously relatable! Last year, a video captured an Indian bride with her laptop. It soon raised Twitter’s humour quotient with “Bride working on a laptop on stage from wedding.” On a similar note, the recent photo has become the talk of the internet. The viral pic shows the groom sitting at a desktop computer with his wedding outfit still on, while his newly-wed bride waits for him in the background.

We are unsure, what exactly kept the groom so hooked on his computer screen, but it appears he is looking at some kind of social platform or excel sheet, while the bride looks visibly annoyed. The photo soon went viral as a meme and desi Twitterati captions it as “Hold on babe,” and the witty captions can’t be missed! Remember the ‘Bride’ Captured Laughing Uncontrollably Onstage at Her Wedding? Here’s the Real Story Behind the Viral Video.

Check Tweets:

hold on babe , let me delete my search history pic.twitter.com/PTCtOK2vya — lee (@shinigamihelloh) February 9, 2021

Hahahaha

hold on babe first lemme watch a youtube tutorial on suhaagraat pic.twitter.com/IIzyUoNPTi — isy (@s4di5y) February 9, 2021

Hold On Babe

hold on babe let me make one more dancing frog video pic.twitter.com/0mC6Z3AyoD — s (@ghammmhours) February 9, 2021

Very Important!

"hold on babe let me check my twitter notifications first" pic.twitter.com/Fz9qjDrKj9 — paneer (@albertkamuh) February 9, 2021

ROFL

Hold on babe, there is a double game week deadline in an hour pic.twitter.com/Cv3df6JT35 — unfunny oomf (@BackFootPxnch) February 9, 2021

Relatable Much?

"hold on babe let me play one league of legends ranked match real quick" pic.twitter.com/LR1haZJqJx — 𝔭シ🍎 (@shinigamibey) February 9, 2021

LOL

@just__void__ u Babe hold on, the 5G connection is strong rn pic.twitter.com/GIBEFrF5kw — SuperRobotMonkeyTeamHyperForce (@69varitydosa) February 10, 2021

Hold On Meme First:

Hold on babe mujhe ek "hold on babe" wala tweet karne do pic.twitter.com/3u7UfoRF1m — cuckshay (@imakshay001) February 10, 2021

The viral memes are absolutely hilarious! ‘Hold on babe,’ funny meme trend is undoubtedly the latest and best thing we saw on the internet. Although the origin of the photo remains undetermined, the memes and jokes are worth your time.

