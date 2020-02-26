Homoeopathic Practitioner Says FDA Permits 4g of Cockroach in 100g Chocolate; Viral Video Faces Flak Online

FDA permits cockroaches in chocolates (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Food adulteration is real but have you ever heard that FDA approves of cockroaches being present in chocolates? Us neither. But looks like a homoeopathic practitioner believe that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US permits chocolates to have various parts of cockroaches in it. Just to clear the air, the viral video in which the homoeopathic expert is admitting it is absolutely misleading.

A video is going viral in various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube where Dr Sarala Khader who is a homoeopathic practitioner from Mysuru, Karnataka, can be heard claiming that 100 grams of chocolate may contain about 4 grams of cockroaches. Dr Khader is known for posting videos about food, health and diet in both Telugu and English language on a YouTube. She is also popular on Facebook and Twitter for her channel called Suman TV Organic Foods.

However, her latest video makes various claims that might not be true. She firstly claims that FDA is a global authority for making decisions on food products and standards, which is not correct. And as if that wasn't true she says that FDA permits up to 4% of cockroaches in chocolates which means about 100g bar of chocolate contains 4g of cockroach.

Not only are people believing it but are also sharing and resharing it on various social media platforms. The video is now viral and many people are even believing whatever she is saying in the video. Before explaining how she is wrong, take a look at the video below:

Video especially for those ppl who love Chocolates FDA permit 4% of Cockroaches in 100 gm of Chocolate. Watch this video 👎👎👎👎😲😲🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/GdN2tuu5Sd — डॉ-दत्त (@Dr_Dutt_M) February 17, 2020

The Food and Drug Administration takes care of of the food safety, quality and other guidelines in the US only. Whereas, the global authority is the Food And Agricultural Organization. In India, however, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is responsible. That is only one thing that is wrong with her claims. FSSAI doesn't allow the presence of any kind of insect or filth in the making of chocolates. There is no scope of the governing body allowing a certain part of cockroaches being present in chocolates.

The FSSAI guidelines say that no insects and rodents should be around or in the making of chocolates in India. Regulation 2.7.4 of FSS (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations 2011 "delineates quality standards for chocolate and its various types. Sub-regulation 3 of this 2.7.4 for chocolate standards clearly specifies that chocolate should be free of rancidity or off odour, insect and fungus infestation, filth, adulterants and any harmful or injurious matter."

Dr.Khader's claim that FDA allows 4 percent of cockroaches in chocolates is a mere exaggeration of FDA's guidelines stating that one can find eight parts of cockroaches in chocolates if the makers do not follow the cleanliness methods. The guidelines mere discuss what if the manufacturers overlook the safety standards as precautionary measures and do not say that all chocolates may necessarily be adulterated with insect and rodent filth.