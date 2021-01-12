Manatee with 'Trump' etched into its back spotted in US (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, Jan 12: The US Fish and Wildlife Service has spotted a manatee with Trump itched into its back in the headwaters of Floridas Homosassa river -- a bizarre way to protest against the outgoing US president.

Manatees are large, fully aquatic, mostly herbivorous marine mammals sometimes known as sea cows. They move slowly, which has made them vulnerable to fishing nets, motorboat engines and human interaction.

According to a report in Citrus County Chronicle on Tuesday, the animal was reported to federal authorities over the weekend, when it was discovered with the words "Trump" scrapped in its back.

Here is the video of the poor manatee that had "TRUMP" carved into its body. Minding it's own business and some monster(s) came along and did this. If you have information on the person(s) who committed this federal crime please call 888-404-3922 https://t.co/maOImIxQS0 pic.twitter.com/Yx2qaGhFXe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 11, 2021

The US Fish and Wildlife Service was searching for information on the person or persons responsible for the harassment of the manatee.

The harassment of a manatee, protected by the Endangered Species Act, is a Class A, federal criminal offense punishable by a $50,000 fine and/or up to one-year in federal prison.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the harassment of a manatee. The animal was reported to federal authorities over the weekend when it was discovered with the words "Trump" scraped in its back. https://t.co/tZl1ZV9Ham — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 11, 2021

The massive sea cow was swimming in the Homosassa River in Citrus County when it was spotted with the graffiti on its body.

"It's been My experience that this is very out of character for this community. Wildlife conservation is a core value in Citrus County. That's why it's called the Nature Coast," Craig Cavanna, senior federal wildlife officer and current investigating officer, was quoted as saying.

The manatee did not appear to be hurt, "because it seemed that the word was etched into algae on its body".

