Social media is filled with people wanting to say jokes but haven't been really doing it, or rather they are. The recent viral trend begins saying 'I have a joke' then going on to saying something funny about it. The trend became famous after US television personality, anti-bullying activist and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky tweeted taking a dig at US President Bill Clinton. She tweeted saying, "I have an intern joke and it... nevermind." The tweet left people laughing while others started a chain of tweets about different professions in the same format. And now Twitter is filled with funny jokes on the manner of different professions. Lewinsky was sharing a tweet by Twitter user Nell Scovell who tweeted a type of the same joke saying, "I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills". I Have A Joke Funny Memes Go Viral On Twitter: Netizens Share Pun Jokes That Are Amusing AF And You Wouldn't Want to Miss Them!

Monica's tweet also reminded people of the scandal all over again. For those wondering about the reference of Lewinsky's joke, she was an intern at the White House from 1995-96 and served as an employee at the White House Office of Legislative Affairs when Bill Clinton was the US President. The details of the 49-year-old President and 22-year-old intern leaked to the media and came to be known as the "Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal". While, Clinton initially denied the allegations, he later admitted to having "inappropriate relations" with Lewinsky after Monica produced hard DNA evidence in the court.

Here's Monica Lewinsky's Tweet:

i have an intern joke and it... nevermind. https://t.co/SCHRGYVIJV — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 24, 2020

Oh YES!

Monica wins the internet — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 24, 2020

Yeah She is!

You're fabulous 👏 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 25, 2020

Forever!

LEGEND — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 25, 2020

HAHAHA

Didn’t know I was gonna follow Monica Lewinsky today, but here we are. — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 24, 2020

Soon Monica began receiving praises for her tweets. Also, desi Twitter took the moment to crack jokes about the municipal corporation, inefficiently, lazy bank staff and a lot more.

Here Are Some Jokes to Make You Laugh!

I have a microbiology 🧫 joke, but not sure if it is ‘cultured’. 😂 https://t.co/l8lernJvIi — Karishma Kaushik, MBBS, MD, PhD, Mom (@KaushikLab) July 24, 2020

Laugh Till You Drop!

I have a psychiatry joke, but it has a lot of side effects. https://t.co/TKFlSY5PWc — Tanmoy Goswami (@toymango) July 24, 2020

Here's Some More!

I have a corporate communications joke but it’s off the record. https://t.co/y4EiGyH74p — Navadha Pandey (@NavadhaPandey) July 23, 2020

People Got Real Humour!

I have a software developer joke but requirements are still changing https://t.co/Ef3LmhlfAh — Kalpesh (@kneo) July 23, 2020

HAHAHA

I have a joke on doctor , but aap pehle fees jama karao. — WITTY 2.0 (@thewittydoctor) July 23, 2020

Internet users sure are funny and is the perfect place to find your daily dose of laughter. Monica today won the internet's hearts with her cheeky reaction on the media portrayed the incident. But what is surprising is her humours take on it even years later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).