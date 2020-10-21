Stilettos and A-line pencil skirts with a beautiful top can make a great work outfit. Although, significantly we are at home now, considering the situation, with things reopening eventually, what to wear at office is quite a big stress. An appropriate outfit has to be both stylish and comfortable. Right? If that thought is stressing you out, we urge you to sit back and take a look at this gender-bending Instagram account which is a hit on social media. Happily married and a father of three kids, Mark Bryan wears towering high heels and skirts, every day to work and prove that clothes have no gender. He sure is redefining all our love for high heels! His Instagram is filled with pictures of Bryan rocking different outfits and heels to work. Thailand Boy Has Gained Instagram Success by Posing as a Girl.

Gender-bending fashion has created a wave in today’s world. To those who are unaware of the term, it examines a rich history of fashion disrupting, blurring and redefining conventions and expectations around the relationship between gender and dress. Bryan’s sartorial choices are for “non-sexual reasons.” His Instagram captions proclaim that “gender and clothing should have no gender.”

What a Power Pose!

In the pictures, Bryan can be seen wearing polo shirts, and button-ups with colour co-ordinated shirts and shoes. “I am just a straight, happily married guy that loves Porsche’s , beautiful women, and incorporating high heels and skirts into my daily wardrobe,” reads his Instagram bio to clear all the air, in case you had any.

Everything Hot and Blue!

Look at His Collections! Are You Jealous?

Bryan is reportedly a robotics engineer living in Germany, and he loves to wear high heels. His daily wardrobe includes red pumps, plaid miniskirts and seasonally appropriate boots, which he pulled off exceptionally well with a mid-calf beige pencil skirt. His fashion sense has indeed garnered enough popularity among netizens who cannot stop praising his style.

Simply Wow!

Fashion Statement!

What a Vibe!

Bryan has thousands of followers on Instagram, and his style has even reached to Twitter with netizens showering all praises for his fashion statement. He is a few of those influencers who boldly shun stereotypes with their style. Last year, a podcast host, Paul Duane, who was walking to a luggage carousel at the airport in Florida, went viral for his outfit he chose to walk out. He was wearing a grey suit, a pantyhose and a pair of brown heels. Quite fashionable!

