Happy International Beer Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Beer - it is not just a drink but a way of life. The delicious concoction that has been showered with love across the world is celebrated time and time again. It is also always there for us for any festivity, and every year all these attributes of beer are celebrated on International Beer Day. Commemorated on the first Friday of August, International Beer Day 2020 will be celebrated on August 7. Beer lovers across the world celebrate this fun observance by sharing happy quotes on beer, Happy International Beer Day wishes and Beer Day GIFs, Jokes and memes. People share International Beer Day 2020 messages, Beer WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate this day. International Beer Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know History of This Observance That Celebrates the Craft of Brewing.

The celebration of International Beer Day started in Santa Cruz in California in the year 2007. The celebration was started as a small community event by Jesse Avshalomov and has now grown in popularity worldwide. International beer day is celebrated for people to enjoy the taste of the beer and to celebrate the superheroes in the beer brewing and serving industry. The day is particularly special for enthusiastic home brewers who truly enjoy the overall art of beer making. International Beer Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Beer Quotes and Facebook Photos to Share Greetings With Your Beer Buddies.

International Beer Day also brings different nations under one umbrella to celebrate the taste of different beers from different places and is more observed in 200+ countries. As we prepare to bring in this fun and festive time with some chilled beer, here are, some Happy International Beer Day wishes and Beer Day GIFs, Jokes and memes, International Beer Day 2020 messages, Beer WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Quote Reads: “Always Do Sober What You Said You Would Do Drunk. It Will Teach You to Keep Your Mouth Shut.” Ernest Hemingway.

Quote Reads: “Work Is the Curse of the Drinking Classes.” - Oscar Wilde

Quote Reads: “I Am a Firm Believer in the People. If Given the Truth, They Can Be Depended Upon to Meet Any National Crisis. The Great Point Is to Bring Them the Real Facts, and Beer.” - Abraham Lincoln

Quote Reads: “Whoever Drinks Beer, He Is Quick to Sleep; Whoever Sleeps Long, Does Not Sin; Whoever Does Not Sin, Enters Heaven! Thus, Let Us Drink Beer!” - Martin Luther

Quote Reads: “What I Care How Time Advances. I Am Drinking Ale Today.” - Edgar Allan Poe

Quote Reads: “And … and What Is Civilization if It Isn’t People Talking to Each Other Over a Goddamned Beer?” - James S.A. Corey

This day is generally celebrated by raising a toast and drinking beer. Homebrewers also get together with their friends to share their concoctions and celebrate the meady flavour of this delicious and loved drink. As they say Don't Worry, Beer Happy!

