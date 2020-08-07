Happy International Beer Day 2020! Do you know today is celebrated as International Beer Day? It is a fun observance marked every year on the first Friday of August so International Beer Day 2020 is being celebrated today. The day essentially celebrates the art of crafting beer and also pays respect to all those involved in the process of brewing. Other than that, one can also send greetings and messages with beer quotes to share with your beer buddies. If you are looking for the latest Beer Day images, wallpapers with greetings and messages, LatestLY has a nice collection of the same. International Beer Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know History of This Observance That Celebrates the Craft of Brewing.

Beer is one of the oldest drinks and also the most widely consumed beverage around the world. Most people begin their tryst with drinking alcohol with beer. International Beer Day started in California in 2007 and eventually spread to other countries. From observed in local bars to now in over 207 cities, it had grown into a famous fun holiday. It sees interesting events with happy hours on beers, accompanied with games. People also indulge in drinking rare beers to mark this day. For this day, we have got you some beautiful images and wallpapers with Beer Day messages and quotes. You can download these images for free and send your drinking buddies. International Beer Day 2020 Facts: Did You Know Beer Is Close Relative of Marijuana? 10 Interesting Things About the Age-Old Beverage Every Beer Drinker Should Know.

International Beer Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Stop making everyone happy, You are not Beer! Happy Beer Day!

International Beer Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: "He is a wise man who invented beer." - Plato

International Beer Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Save water, Drink Beer! Happy International Beer Day!

International Beer Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: "Beer, if drunk in moderation, softens the temper, cheers the spirit and promotes health." - Thomas Jefferson

Beer GIFs

Do you enjoy drinking beer? Then we hope the above collection of beer messages, quotes and images help you with sending greetings of the day. Wishing all the beer lovers, a Happy International Beer Day 2020!

