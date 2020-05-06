International No Diet Day 2020 HD Images With Funny Quotes: These Instagram-Worthy Sayings and GIFs Are Must Share on Day Promoting Body Acceptance

No More Diet Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International No Diet Day (INDD) is an annual observance that celebrates one's own body thus promoting diversity in different body types. The day promotes a healthy lifestyle and raises awareness of the potential dangers of extreme dieting and how it may not result in desired results. As we observe International No Diet Day 2020, we bring to you beautiful quotes and sayings on the importance of accepting one's own body and not dieting aiming at a body type. So if someone tells you to diet or eat less then share this International No Diet Day 2020 HD Images and funny quotes with them. These Instagram-worthy posts explain why one should eat according to their heart's desire and not let anyone tell otherwise. Eat Everything! 5 Diets That Are Not Restrictive And Still Help You Lose Weight.

British feminist Mary Evans Young who battled anorexia, body image issues, and bullying for years is the founder of No Diet Day. After seeing other women suffer just like her, she invited her friends to wear 'Ditch That Diet' stickers and embrace their bodies for a day. After her initiative in 1992, the day began to gain momentum gradually.

Quote Reads: "Whenever I Feel Sad, I Just Go to My Happy Place. The Fridge."

Quote Reads: "Today I Will Live in the Moment. Unless It’s Unpleasant. In Which Case I Will Eat a Cupcake."

Quote Reads: "Binge Excuse #27: I Only Eat the Entire Bag of Chips in 1 Sitting so I Won’t Be Tempted to Eat the Chips Later."

Quote Reads: "Oops. You Caught Me Eating My Feelings. And They Taste Delicious."

Quote Reads: "I Need to Hire Someone Just to Follow Me Around and Knock Unhealthy Food Right Out of My Hands."

Quote Reads: "Someone Should Open an Ice Cream Shop With Flavors Like “Don’t Be Sad” and “You Deserve Better.” – Karen Salmansohn

Quote Reads: "Eating Healthy Food Fills Your Body With Energy and Nutrients. Imagine Your Cells Smiling Back at You Saying “Thank You!” -Karen Salmansohn.

Quote Reads: My Doctor Told Me to Stop Having Intimate Dinners for Four. Unless There Are Three Other People. - Orson Welles

Quote Reads: I Have Removed All the Bad Food From the House. It Was Delicious.

Quote Reads: Chocolate Comes From Cocoa, Which Is a Tree. That Makes It a Plant. Chocolate Is Salad

The first International No Diet Day was celebrated in the UK in 1992. Today, International No Diet Day is celebrated in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Israel, Denmark, Sweden and Brazil. International No Diet Day spreads positive thoughts on body size and encourages one to follow a healthy lifestyle and not rely on diets. The observance believes in people accepting the way they are created rather than using ways to mend it.

International No Diet Day also aims to end fat-shaming and weight discrimination. It wants people to get rid of norms by the society that decides what an ideal body type is. As we celebrate observe the day we wish everyone a Happy International No Diet Day and encourage you to break free from social conventions!