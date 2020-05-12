International Nurses Day 2020 Special: Artistes Depict Medical Staff Workers As Superheroes in Beautiful Caricatures (Check Pics)

Nurses as superheroes (Photo Credits: iamfake, tinytani2 Instagram)

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 every year to honour and recognise the efforts of nurses. The hard efforts of nurses in saving lives of people from coronavirus have finally put their work on the forefront. From long working hours to being exposed to the virus at first hand, they have been doing a job beyond commendable. And artists have been doing an amazing job at portraying them as saviours. On International Nurses Day 2020, we bring to you cartoons and paintings portraying nurses as superheroes. Generally, every year various events and workshops are organised to felicitate nurses, but as this time lockdown has shut down everything, you can take out time to wish a nurse through social media platforms. International Nurses Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Day Honouring Florence Nightingale.

From being compared to superheroes to wearing a cape, artists have come up with various versions of the nurses. International Nurses Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. It's her efforts that gave birth to today's nursing.

Saviour in Disguise:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brains & Brawn (@brains_brawnindia) on May 12, 2020 at 1:38am PDT

Here Comes The Superwoman!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania Tran (@tinytani2) on May 12, 2020 at 1:37am PDT

Saving The Super Hero!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Ibarra ⭐️ Nurse Specialist (@ibdtechnurse) on Apr 2, 2020 at 12:45pm PDT

Fiery Wings!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Ibarra ⭐️ Nurse Specialist (@ibdtechnurse) on Apr 28, 2020 at 4:51am PDT

Super Nurse!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renzo Spanu (@tetsuo73) on May 12, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

The popular artist Banksy had also made an artwork honouring Britain's health service. Titled 'Game Changer' the street artist shows a boy playing a figurine of a nurse in a superhero cape.

Banksy Portrays Nurse as Super Hero!

View this post on Instagram . . Game Changer A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on May 6, 2020 at 9:50am PDT

The Lady With The Lamp!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vasanth Rengaraj (@vasanthrengaraj) on May 12, 2020 at 1:36am PDT

As the world continues to go through coronavirus pandemic, the work of nurses is being praised highly on social media platforms. People took to the internet sending wishes and greetings to nurses thanking them on International Nurses Day for being the saviours in times of distress. We wish all nurses a Happy International Nurses Day!