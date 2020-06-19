International Day of Yoga 2020: How Can Yoga Benefit Children? Tips to Get Your Kids Started with the Practice!

A lot of us think that yoga is only for the old and ailing with limited range of motion who cannot perform strenuous activities. But that is not true! Yoga can benefit anyone irrespective of the age, gender or shape and kids should practise yoga too! But the yoga asanas are a lot about the form so if you are not well versed with the poses do not try to train your kids. Instead, enrol them in a yoga class where they develop an interest in yoga and reap its benefits too. Here's how to get your kids started with yoga.

Yoga Benefits for Kids

Yoga corrects the posture and if done at an early age can be beneficial in the growing stages.

Many kids suffer from lack of concentration. Yoga helps kids to improve their concentration and focus.

Yoga also helps children strengthen their memory.

Yoga is beneficial in building and boosting the immunity of the kids.

Yoga can help kids achieve a balance between their weight and height.

Yoga boosts their stamina and calms their mind to live a mindful life. Cristiano Ronaldo Joined by His Kids During Home Workout Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

Tips to Introduce Yoga to Kids

Start slow: The first step is to select an asana that you want them to practice. For instance, if you want them to practice the child's pose, start by making them sit in vajrasana and slow master the child's pose. Apply this technique to the other asanas as well. Kids Exercise at Home: Workouts That Will Keep Your Child Active Inside the House (Watch Videos).

Make sure the posture is correct: By correcting their position in the early stages will help them to practice yoga correctly, as they advance further. An incorrect posture or alignment at an early stage, may impact their posture later.

Keep a tab on breathing: Ensure that the correct breathing pattern is followed while performing an asana.

Complete the cycle: Make sure each asana is followed by a counterpose, to relax the body, comfort the muscles and reduce joint soreness.

Try new things: Try to mix creativity. Introduce props to make the yoga practice exciting and enticing for the kids. Self-Care During COVID-19 Pandemic: Ways to Bring the Calmness and Trendiness of Boutique Fitness Class to Your At-Home Workout.

Don t be too hard on kids: Keep in mind that the level of difficulty that can be endured by the kids will slowly improve with time. Never push them to stretch too much.

Mistakes to Watch Out For

Never apply external pressure or force to correct the asana or postures. Be sure that your kids avoid any jerking movements to the body during the practice.

Indulging in yoga from an early age can help kids to grow in a mindful environment, helping them face the world with confidence. When looking for a yoga class, be sure to look for a certified yoga teacher.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).