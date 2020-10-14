The final moment has arrived. The Apple Event ended with the company launching four iPhone 12 devices—all of them equipped with 5G. The iPhone 12 series includes iPhone 12, a smaller iPhone 12 Mini and larger iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with a list of prices. Among its latest launch, the iPhone 12 mini seems to be the most ‘affordable’ one on the lost as it costs Rs 69,900. The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900. The price list made it obvious for people to crack ‘sell kidneys’ jokes. But one major change, in particular, has stuck netizens—iPhone 12 mini looked oddly similar to the classic iPhone 5. Meaning, more jokes! As the iPhone 12 series is launched, people seem to be ready to ‘sell kidneys’ to purchase stylish and expensive mobile phones. In this article, let us check out funny memes and jokes poking fun at how the latest iPhone 12 latest mini version looks exactly like an iPhone 5.

The annual Apple event is normally held in September. However, the announcement for the latest iPhone had to be pushed back to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the virtual event, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared images of four new iPhones that will be available this year. The new iPhone 12 series has a thinner design that also makes it lighter and smaller.

Not only how iPhone 12 looks just like the iPhone 5, netizens are also making fun of the prices. As soon as the iPhone 12 series was launched, memes and jokes are all over social media. ‘From where it started vs where it ended’ meme trend highlighting how the latest phone is so similar to iPhone 5 and ‘sell kidneys’ jokes, Twitterati is having a field day making fun at the latest series.

iPhone 5 vs iPhone 12 mini How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/wqDdVKy9QL — future Strange (@snihyamitvayi) October 14, 2020

Me listening to my mom telling me why i don’t need the iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/b9j6UGjDIK — kaz (@offguning) October 14, 2020

*Apple releasing new iPhone every year be like*#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8lZHYoN011 — Backchodi Duniya (@backchodiduniya) October 14, 2020

My friends telling me to buy the new IPhone 12 Me: pic.twitter.com/idR17MIpOt — Ms.Chun-Li (@_Kelvin_17_) October 14, 2020

Iphone 5 and iphone 12😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5tugmzqIOg — Moves Like Jacka (@_thejacka) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 with full screen and they slap that 2 camera and call it iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/8S3GkkU7Wd — Reyhan Rum's (@demitzzzz) October 13, 2020

How it started / How it’s going iPhone 5 / iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/MpUwyI0xD5 — Muhammad Farhan (@farhankhan32792) October 13, 2020

IPhone 5 seeing the IPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/bIVmo8fTN0 — medina (@Medina_Ldn) October 13, 2020

Me:after watching iPhone price of iPhone 12 #iPhone12 Steve Jobs: pic.twitter.com/C8TuMCKBAb — Dhrutikmistry (@dhrutikmistry21) October 14, 2020

That blue iPhone 12 mini is soooooo cute 😭 OK CHECKOUT NOW! pic.twitter.com/Lpy0MsoaSI — 无名 (@Sutri05) October 14, 2020

Aren’t they hilarious? Every year, after the iPhone annual event, when the company launches its new phones, people rush to social media to make jokes and memes on the overprice lists. Netizens have always had a love and hate relation with iPhone. But one can never overlook Apple devices’ demand across countries.

