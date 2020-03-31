Ivanka Trump Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Sharing Video on Yoga Nidra, Tweets 'It's Wonderful'

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner during the 'Namste Trump' event (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi/Washington, March 31: Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday thanked India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing information on Yoga Nidra. In a tweet, PM Narendra Modi said he practices Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. "It (Yoga Nidra) furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety," PM Modi tweeted, sharing a video for beginners. Ivanka Trump Says 'Namaste Trump at Motera Stadium Was a Spectacular Event', Watch Video.

Reacting to PM Modi's tweet, Ivanka Trump tweeted: "This is wonderful! Thank you @narendramodi!" She used hashtag #TogetherApart in her tweet. PM Modi recently shared his fitness routine during the coronavirus lockdown with the public, saying practising Yoga has been an integral part of his life for many years. In a series of tweets, Modi shared the animated videos of him doing Yoga that were uploaded on YouTube in 2018.

Ivanka Trump Reacts to Yoga Nidra Video Shared by PM Narendra Modi:

India is under 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak from March 23 midnight. "During yesterday's 'Mann Ki Baat', someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly," Modi said on Monday. He added he is neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert.

"Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others," the Prime Minister said. "Do have a look. Happy Yoga practicing," he added.