England cricketer Jofra Archer has gained immense recognition for his fiery spells on the field and his prophetic tweets i.e. predicting things ahead of time. Time and again his old tweets have gone viral connecting them to present situations. Following the arrest of actress Rhea Chakraborty in drugs connection in the Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case, an old tweet of Jofra Archer is going viral again. Soon after Rhea's arrest, there were a series of tweets in support of the actress. #JusticeforRhea started trending but some people were quick to find a prophetic angle to it too. Back in 2013, Jofra Archer had tweeted, "Ria complaining but more is to come." Netizens have dug up this tweet and are linking it to the actresses arrest or rather the whole situation in the case. Let's Smash The Patriarchy: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan and More Come in Support of Rhea Chakraborty.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday, September 8. She has been sent into 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea got rejected. While several people from the industry have come in support of Rhea, netizens have found a prophetic angle to it. Back in 2013, England Cricketer Jofra Archer made a mention of 'Ria' in his tweet which has now been unearthed by netizens. While the spelling of the two 'Ria' and 'Rhea' is different, it has not stopped people from connecting Jofra Archer's prophetic tweet to the Jalebi actress' present brush with the law. The old tweet is going viral following the latest news in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Jofra Archer Prophecy: Old Tweet Goes Viral After PM Narendra Modi Announces India’s Lockdown For 21 Days, Here's What It Reads!

Check Jofra Archer's Old Tweet Here:

Ria complaining but more is to come — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 3, 2013

People started commenting on this tweet, surprised and asking how did he know what would happen seven years down the line. Few others called him a time traveller. Someone even commented Ria is just a British accent for Rhea! This is not the first time, Archer's tweets have been linked to events of the present times. The most recent example was him 'predicting' Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's pregnancy.

Amid this, an old tweet from Rhea's account is also going viral in which she tweeted about a girl serving jail for narcotic trafficking.

Check The Tweet Here:

just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl ....who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking,, — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) November 19, 2009

Jofra Archer's old tweets have been time and again brought up and these days everyone loves to find prophetic connection, given the present-day events, especially in the year of 2020. So an actual connection may not be to Rhea but as of now, netizens want to believe that Jofra Archer could be a time-traveller.

