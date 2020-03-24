Jofra Archer Prophecy: Old Tweet Goes Viral After PM Narendra Modi Announces India’s Lockdown For 21 Days, Here's What It Reads!

Jofra Archer Picked By Southern Brave (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Just a while ago the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would further be under a complete locked down for the next 21 days. Just after the announcement came in, Jofra Archer’s old tweet resurfaced once again. The tweet read, “3 weeks at home are not enough,” surely had a spooky resemblance with the current situations in India. The netizens once again dug up the old tweet and started reacting to it. India will be under a complete lockdown until April 14, 2020. Did Jofra Archer Know About Coronavirus in 2014? English Cricketer’s 'Prophetic' Spooky Tweet Surfaces Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The netizens once again hailed Archer’s spooky prophetic tweet was once again hailed by the netizens. One of them even asked the English cricketer to predict his future while the other asked the Barbadian cricketer to further give updates on how the situation would turn out to be. Now, let’s have a look at the tweet first and then a few reactions:

3 weeks at home isn’t enough 🙄 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 23, 2017

Reactions

Aage sab theek to jayegaa na bhai ?😭 — Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) March 24, 2020

Another one

Tu bhosdike ek baar me nahi bol skta kya?? eske saare twitt padho bc future ka idea lag jaayega 😾😾😾 — Quarantined Baburao (@aslibabubhaiya) March 24, 2020

Meme

Jofra

Legend strikes again — Sayeed Rahman (@Iamsayeedrahman) March 24, 2020

This is not the first time that Jofra Archer’s tweet had a spooky resemblance with the present situation. Jofra had earlier predicted about the World Cup 2020 which went into a super over.