Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata was an Indian aviator, entrepreneur, chairman of Tata Group and the shareholder of Tata Sons. He was born on July 29, 1904, to businessman Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and Suzanne Brière. On his 118th birth anniversary, people have taken to Twitter remembering the pioneer of India's industrial growth. It's his efforts that helped in reshaping the Indian aviation and industrial sector. JRD Tata is known for pushing the operations of Tata Group. He founded the Tata Consultancy Service, Tata Motors, Titan Industries, Tata Salt, Voltas and Air India. RJD Tata was valued at $45 billion at the time of his death in 1993. JRD Tata 116th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About the Father of Indian Aviation.

JRD Tata was responsible for the inception of the national carrier Air India. While it now belongs to the Indian Government, it was found by JRD Tata way in 1932. It was under his chairmanship that the Group grew from USD 100 million to over USD 5 billion. They opened 14 enterprises and when he left 50 years later, Tata Sons had 95 entities in total. He is one of the few businessmen who has been recognised with the highest Indian civilian awards – Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. He was also awarded the French Legion of Honour in 1983.

Remembering The Visionary!

On the 116th birth anniversary of #JRDTata, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, offers his tribute to the legend at the iconic Bombay House. #JourneyOfJeh #ThisIsTata pic.twitter.com/9jkW1KS5QU — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) July 29, 2020

His Leadership Qualities Are Commendable!

A visionary who (literally) gave wings to his dreams, and an inspiration to millions, including me. The man who believed that what is good for India, is good for the Tatas. Remembering Bharat Ratna #JRDTata on his birth anniversary. #Leadership @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/GMVKGWRLiL — Himanshu Rai (@askhimanshurai) July 29, 2020

Legendary!

116th Birth Anniversary of the great Man Bharat Ratna #JRDTata the father Indian aviation, His passion for @airindiain & his quest for excellence was legendary Seen here on board with a crew member@RNTata2000 @TataCompanies #aviation #avgeek pic.twitter.com/cpgl3VHMMl — ALL INDIA CABIN CREW ASSOCIATION (@CABINCREWAI) July 29, 2020

Began the IT Revolution!

Remembering Bharat Ratna #JRDTata Ji on his birth anniversary today. He was a man with a vision who set the pace to industrialize India & his contribution to TCS laid base for the IT Revolution in India. @TataCompanies @TCS @RNTata2000 #ExtraordinaryJRD pic.twitter.com/TOX1JaM9TW — Rajini Vidadala (@VidadalaRajini) July 29, 2020

Gave a Shape to the Country's Needs!

The man who shaped India to be self-sufficient and self-reliant! Show your love for #JRDTata by sending us an image/ video with your favorite JRD Tata quote. Participate & win great offers from @AirAsiaIndian. P.S. Don't forget to use #JEHsVision#JourneyofJEH #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/mzcqn05HJu — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) July 29, 2020

Tributes to the Great Mind!

#JRDTata Salute to the visionary and great industrialist Bharatratna J R D Tata on his birth Anniversary. His values still keep us inspiring through the legacy of Ratan ji Tata now. Thank you TATA for helping build a strong India @RNTata2000 @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/Rh855McPmK — Dr Vikas Mahatme (@MPvikasmahatme) July 29, 2020

Aim at Perfection!

He also wanted to build a soda ash plant in Mithapur but was advised against it by an international expert. However, today the Tata Chemicals Mithapur facility is one of the largest integrated inorganic chemical plants in India. Even a century after his birth, the Indian industrial sector is remembered with great regards. JRD Tata continues to be an inspiration to entrepreneurs and everyone who aims high.

