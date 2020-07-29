Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata was an Indian aviator, entrepreneur, chairman of Tata Group and the shareholder of Tata Sons. He was born on July 29, 1904, to businessman Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and Suzanne Brière. On his 118th birth anniversary, people have taken to Twitter remembering the pioneer of India's industrial growth. It's his efforts that helped in reshaping the Indian aviation and industrial sector. JRD Tata is known for pushing the operations of Tata Group. He founded the Tata Consultancy Service, Tata Motors, Titan Industries, Tata Salt, Voltas and Air India. RJD Tata was valued at $45 billion at the time of his death in 1993. JRD Tata 116th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About the Father of Indian Aviation.

JRD Tata was responsible for the inception of the national carrier Air India. While it now belongs to the Indian Government, it was found by JRD Tata way in 1932.  It was under his chairmanship that the Group grew from USD 100 million to over USD 5 billion. They opened 14 enterprises and when he left 50 years later, Tata Sons had 95 entities in total. He is one of the few businessmen who has been recognised with the highest Indian civilian awards – Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. He was also awarded the French Legion of Honour in 1983.

He also wanted to build a soda ash plant in Mithapur but was advised against it by an international expert. However, today the Tata Chemicals Mithapur facility is one of the largest integrated inorganic chemical plants in India. Even a century after his birth, the Indian industrial sector is remembered with great regards. JRD Tata continues to be an inspiration to entrepreneurs and everyone who aims high.

