How many Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham lovers do we have here? It would have been your favourite movie for whatever reasons all these years, but now you have more reasons to love or hate it. A clip from the classic movie has been edited to give you all laughs in the word. After 'Rasode me Kon Tha' video, here is something that looks quite promising as fodder for meme makers. Music producer Mayur Jumani who is known for his funny edits has released a new music video and we would suggest, brace yourself. Mayur posted the clip on Instagram apologising to Kajol, whose cries have been edited to sound like the music of a song from the movie itself. How to Make 'Main Tera' Edits Video? Easy Steps to Edit Latest Trending Videos For Instagram Reels.

Mayur has also not forgotten to apologise to Karan Johar, the maker of the movie. He shared the video with the caption, "Sorry @kajol, sorry @karanjohar but had to do this. Renamed this instrument as "The Kajol". And the video was quick to go viral on social media platforms garnering a lot of views and likes. Someone in the comments section even prayed that the video goes viral, well that's some real fan base! One of the comments read, "Someone give him an award yarr..This is so good." Another one said, "Wowwww!! Man this better than the original one!" 'Tumhari Tasveer Ke Sahare' Song Edits From Movie Chhichhore Goes Viral; Here’s 'Khairiyat' Edit Video for WhatsApp Status, Facebook and Instagram Stories.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's 'The Kajol' Version:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayur Jumani (@mayurjumani)

Rasode me Kon Tha was another edit from the soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya which went viral with the whole of the desi netizens laughing their hearts out. Singer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate had created a rap version of the scene making it popular.

