For all music and movie lovers, the internet is the ultimate place to find respite. Come every new song, and netizens declare their verdict. If it's the people's favourite, then the song makes it to all social media platforms along with some of the coolest edits. The recent one to garner the interest of the internet is the edited music video of Khairiyat, from the Bollywood movie "Chhichhore" starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. Tumhari Tasveer ke Sahare edit has gone viral on social media platform with people sharing in widely. The video mainly finds its way into WhatsApp status where people love to share their favourite clips. The video is shared with the title 'ultra legendary edit' on different platforms.

Earlier this month, 'Main Tera' edits were netizens' favourite. Video status of people using the lyrics from Arijit Singh's song was widely shared on social media. People had begun sharing with their version of it. While some used videos of their celebrity crushes, others used photos of their partners and loved ones. Soon memes and jokes about it also began to flood the internet. Meanwhile, Tumhari Tasveer ke Sahare edits have become people's favourite.

Tumhari Tasveer Ke Sahare Edits:

Khairiyat Full Video From the Movie Chhichhore:

While the favourite one gets various edits and makes it to WhatsApp status, others are used as memes. Meanwhile, here is Tumhari Tasveer ke Sahare edits for WhatsApp status. You can share it with a mention of your loved one. People also share these edits of the favourite song as Facebook and Instagram stories. You can also share it and forward it with a customised message for that special person in your life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).