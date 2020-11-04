The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2020 is here, and women around the world are celebrating the occasion by keeping fast for their partners. On this annual Hindu festival, Hindu married women pray Goddess Gauri, keep fast for the whole day, follow significant rituals, traditions and more throughout the festival. Karwa Chauth vrat not only enhances the bond between a husband and a wife, but also between a daughter-in-law and a mother-in-law. With the auspicious occasion finally ongoing, people have taken to social media to share Karva Chauth 2020 wishes, HD images, Karwa Chauth messages, greetings, beautiful Mehendi designs, and more. In this article, we bring you how Twitterati is celebrating the festival with some beautiful and meaningful Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes.

Although Karwa Chauth is a one-day celebration, the preparations for the festival begins the night before. From preparing Sargi to decorate the puja thali and channi, everything happens beforehand. Married women also put beautiful henna on their hands and even decorate the house with rangoli patterns. Karva Chauth 2020 celebration is about a lot of traditions and not only limited to the wives keeping fast for their husbands. At some places, nowadays, even husbands observe fasting for their partners. If you know someone who is observing the auspicious Karwa Chauth 2020 vrat, send beautiful greetings, messages and images to make them feel special.

Let us check out how social media users are celebrating the festival with messages, greetings, HD images, beautiful Mehendi designs and more.

Check Tweets:

This year's Karwa chauth mehndi was special :) pic.twitter.com/RomawE0C8F — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 3, 2020

Beautiful Mehendi Designs

I love getting Mehendi done! Every year, by the time I get home from work, there's only time for a little bel design. This year, got a beautiful, elaborate design done! Only one hand, as the shagun for a proper karwa chauth in the year to come 😉😋 pic.twitter.com/4Yiq7N7S7P — Kajal Sood (@sood_kajal) November 3, 2020

Happy Karwa Chauth

Today is Karwa Chauth. To all of you observing this fast, I convey my best wishes for a fulfilling, blessed Karwa Chauth where all your prayers come true🙏 pic.twitter.com/PDzDbyfYJo — RaJu Yadav (@RaJuYad18456088) November 4, 2020

Karva Chauth Sargi

Packaging for Karwa chauth sargi basket ❣️ pic.twitter.com/L82BdeoJIj — मधुरिमा यादव (@MadhurimaRanjan) November 3, 2020

More Wishes Pour in

Happy Karwa Chauth to all beautiful couples!!! pic.twitter.com/sclpb0ltgM — Rashmi Dhar (@RashmiDhar2) November 4, 2020

Happy Karva Chauth 2020 Greetings

May the taste of sargi ❤🍎🍓🍊🍒🍊🍌 the sweet sound of Bangles ⭕⭕⭕⭕ bright colour of sindoor and bindi 🔴💅🏻💄💍 always shine in your life..., Happy Karwachauth to all 🌜🌜🌺🌸🌼🌻🌹 pic.twitter.com/0144DOSO9a — Positive Charm 💍 (@CharmPositive) November 4, 2020

Women can break the Karwa Chauth 2020 fast only after seeing the full moon tonight. The timing for the moonrise in all the cities is likely to be different, but the occasion is more celebrated during the night time, when it is finally the moment for women to worship the moon. We hope you are celebrating the occasion with full devotion and love.

