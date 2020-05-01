Kazakhstan: Woman Goes to Celebrate End of Lockdown, Falls to Death While Posing For a Photo on Turkish Cliff!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If there is one thing that we all are awaiting is the end of lockdown. While some countries have already eased out restrictions, others are still in the process of extension depending on the situation of COVID 19 cases. A woman in Kazakhstan went out and about to celebrate the end of lockdown but unfortunately fell to her own death. Olesia Suspitsina, 31 went for a hike at Anatyla’s picturesque Duden Park. But while posing for a photo at the famous spot here, she slipped and fell off a cliff, of over 100 feet! Kerala Couple, Who Fell Off Yosemite Cliff While Clicking Selfie, Were Drunk, Reveals Autopsy.

The incident took place on Sunday when Olesia and her friend decided to take a nice hike after staying in for weeks. Duden Park is a very famous spot for clicking selfies, with beautiful waterfalls in the background. As per reports, Olesia climbed over the safety barrier and asked her friend to click a picture of her standing on the edge of the cliff. The risk, however, was not worth it as slipped off the grass and fell off 114 feet. Her friend immediately called emergency services and her body was taken out from the water, but she could not survive the fall. Girl Falls to Death From a Cliff While Looking For a Toilet in East Sussex.

Speaking about the tragic incident her friend told News1, that they had come on a hike to celebrate. They had even drank a little wine. "We were talking to a friend with a video. When Olesia was talking on video, she asked me to take a picture of herself," the unnamed friend told in a report. Olesia worked as a tour guide for the last five years. Police ruled the victim’s death an accident. One of her relatives told local media, "Olesya was a smart and cheerful person. She set goals and made them happen."