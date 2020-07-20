A leopard entered a local house in Nainital on Tallital Zoo Road and took the family dog away. The shocking incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the house. According to ANI, the leopard entered Chandan Singh Adhikari’s house on July 18. His daughter Tapisha saw the leopard standing near the door of her house. The video shows the leopard lurking outside their house when on the dog appears to be barking. But, before she could do anything, the leopard immediately pounced on their family dog. The wild cat then killed the dog and took it away. As the video went viral, Twitterati appeared terrified by the incident and requested the government to act in their safety. People were also upset for the dog that was killed by the wild animal. Leopard Attack in Nashik: Big Cat Injures Two People in Indira Nagar, Watch Video of Wild Animal Pouncing on Pedestrian.

Tapisha was quoted as saying, "Before leopards used to run away from the human smell, but now they are entering a residential area and not running away even after a ruckus is created. This is alarming. If things continue like this, the leopards will soon be attacking humans too." She said that wild animals venture out of the woods, due loss of their habitat and in search of food. Tapisha added, "They come here in search of food because forests are shrinking." Uttarakhand: Leopard Kills Teenage Girl in Nainital Who Was Listening to Music on Headphones.

Leopard Takes Away Dog From Home in Uttarakhand:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A leopard entered a house, attacked and killed a dog & took it away last night in Tallital. pic.twitter.com/xX2tf4KYMt — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The family is worried about living there, as wild animals are no more afraid of walking into human settlement and take away their belongings. Chandan Singh has requested the government to take appropriate measures into the incident and act before things go haywire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).