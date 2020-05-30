Leopard Attack in Nashik: Big Cat Injures Two People in Indira Nagar, Watch Video of Wild Animal Pouncing on Pedestrian

Leopard attacking a local in Nashik (Photo Credits: ANI)

Nashik, May 30: A leopard entered a residential area in Maharashtra's Nashik city and attacked two people before fleeing into the forest. The leopard attack took place in Indira Nagar area on Friday. A CCTV camera captured the big cat attacking a pedestrian. The video has been shared by news agency ANI. As seen in the video, the leopard pounced on the man in a fraction of seconds and gave him no time to protect himself. Leopard Chases Monkey in Ratnagiri, Both Die of Electric Shock After Getting Stuck in Transformer Cables.

In the video, the leopard is seen running towards the man who appeared stunned by the presence of the big car. Before he could run for shelter, the leopard jumped on him. All this happened within three seconds. The presence of the wild animal triggered panic among residents of Indira Nagar who rushed to their houses and kept doors and windows shut. Police and forest officials reached the spot and efforts to track and capture the animal were initiated.

Leopard Attack in Nashik's Indira Nagar:

#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard was seen attacking a man in Indira Nagar area of Nashik y'day. The leopard has attacked two people here, giving them serious injuries. Forest Officials say, "Its footprints can be traced to forests. Our team is at the spot." (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/9MTCCHW73N — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

"Its footprints can be traced to forests. Our team is at the spot," forest officials said. Last month, a leopard and a monkey were electrocuted to death after they fell on a transformer in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri. The incident took place inside the campus of Rajendra Mane College of Engineering and Technology at Ambav village.