Wow! This video of an adorable infant interrupting his mother's live weather report is the best way to end the week. We bet you will agree too once you this video. Netizens are totally obsessed with this latest video that is nothing less than a breeze of fresh air we much-needed. When meteorologist Leslie Lopez was delivering the forecast on ABC7, her little son Nolan showed up out of nowhere to say hi and the internet cannot handle all this cuteness. Lopez who handled it in the coolest possible way picked her baby up and finished the forecast. "There’s a baby down below," she joked. "He walks now, guys, so I’ve lost all control," Lopez said. From Stopping a Crying Baby to Hiding From Them While Working, Funny Videos of Parents and Kids During Quarantine Are Too Cute To Miss!

Many other female anchors on Twitter were totally impressed and also chimed in with their experiences. "Moms just going with it", wrote one. "This is joyous and beautiful. And it shouldn't feel like such a rarity. Moms work. It's okay if we see their children", said another.

Watch the Adorable Video Below:

Last year, a video of a cute little girl crashing a live interview on BBC News was going viral. Her mom aka Dr Clare Wenham was speaking with BBC news in a live interview when the chat was interrupted in the cutest way! The little one was lurking in the background of the Dr Clare a d then soon stole the spotlight. Even our favourite little Taimur interrupted daddy Saif Ali Khan's interview last year and the video owned social media. Taimur asked a question to Saif off-camera, first. When his father did not really comprehend what the little kiddo was complaining about, Taimur walked in on camera to explain it better. It is not always the babies though, last year a naked mum accidentally appeared on little son's Zoom class! A video of kid's online lecture was going viral, because his mum made a naked appearance on the camera! While the child's mother was caught in the buff, the video had some people questioning the "inappropriate" behaviour of the woman.

